UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs Sevilla – live

Bayern Munich 1-1 Sevilla — Refresh page for live updates

(Goretzka 34' — Ocampos pen 12')

58' A double change for Sevilla: En-Nesyri & Tores on, De Jong & Rakitic off.

56' Kounde picks up a yellow as he catches Lewandowski late.

55' Navas drills a dangerous cross in from the ight, but Neuer saw it coming and punches it clear.

53' Kimmich lucky not to go into the book for an elbow into Ocampos' throat.

51' Lewandowski scores, inishing of another beautiful Bayern move involving Müller, but the Pole was marginally offside. Marginal, but the right call.

50' Good skill by Gnabry, who twists and turns his way into the box, but Navas gets a foot in.

49' Sevilla have started this second half strongly. Back to-back corners and some pressure to force Bayern into some defensive work.

47' De Jong forces Neuer into a smart stop to his right as Sevilla fly out of the traps at the start of the second half.

46' SECOND HALF. We go again.

45' Halftime — Bayern Munich 1-1 Sevilla — All square at the break in an entertaining game in Budapest. An early penalty put Sevilla ahead, but a fine goal by Bayern, crafted by Müller and Lewandowski and finished by Goretzka, gave the Germans a deserved equalizer. This one is wide open.

44' Jordan gets a silly yellow card for failing to retreat at a free-kick.

43' Süle anxiously gets the ball clear for Bayern.

40' Bayern deserve to be level but Sevilla are far from out of this. The Spanish side are defending well and carry a goal threat of their own. Lopetegui's side have played their part in an unusually entertaining and high quality Super Cup.

38' Sane cuts in from the right and strikes the ball ferociously into the face of Carlos, who has stayed down. The ball was travelling. Thankfully he's returned to his feet.

35' De Jong immediately puts Sevilla back in front, but the flag eventually goes up against him. He knew it, I knew it, everyone knew it. But the assistant referee waited and waited and waited before flagging.

34' GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-1 Sevilla — Goretzka levels! What a goal this is by Bayern. Müller's exquisite outside-of-the-boot cross is brilliantly cushioned into the path of Goretzka, who doesn't break stride as he cushions a volley beyond Bounou. First class goal by Bayern.

30' Lewandowski denied! The Pole goes clean through and seems odds on to score, but he just tries to lift the ball over Sevilla keeper Bounou, who stands up well to deny the Bayern marksman.

29' Bayern up to 67% possession as they look to have Sevilla where they want them.

27' Two big chances for Bayern in the last few minutes.

26' Pavard chance! Müller drives forward and releases the ball to find Pavard, who hammers a first-time shot across the face of the Sevilla goal. Again though, Bayern should have scored.

23' Bayern starting to put Sevilla under more pressure, but Sevilla playing very well, particularly defensively.

21' What a miss! Lewandowski's low cross from the right seems to put it on a plate for Müller, but Kounde makes a brilliant last ditch block and gets just enough on it to keep the ball out. But Müller didn't make a great connection and really had to score there.

19' Kimmich floats it towards Süle at the back post, and it deflects off De Jong for a Bayern corner — but Sevilla clear their lines.

18' Rakitic loses the ball and then hacks down Lewandowski 25 meters out as he attempts to win it back.

15' Sane goes down in a dangerous area but the flag was already up against Lewandowski. Bayern just struggling to impose themselves as an attacking force at the moment.

13' Bounou, the Sevilla keeper slips as he makes a clearance, and that almost lets Bayern in but Sevilla's defenders manage to get it clear.

12' GOAL! Bayern Munich 0-1 Sevilla — Ocampos sends Neuer the wrong way with a "no look" penalty. Extraordinary.

11' SEVILLA PENALTY! Rakitic drives into a dangerous area and Alaba seems to clip him and Sevilla have a chance from the spot. Alaba booked.

8' Bayern starting to dominate the ball, knocking it around quite confidently, but they don't quite have the same swagger without Thiago Alcantara orchestrating play fom deep.

5' A lively start as Sevilla in a free-kick in a good area on the left, but Bayern deal with the ball into the box.

3' The first thing you notice tonight is there are far more fans in attendance than any other game we've seen. We'll get the official attendance figures later but UEFA were hoping up to 20,000 would be in attendance tonight.

1' KICK OFF — We're underway!

20:45 Lewa is ready...

20:30 Purple patch

This is a meeting between Europe's two most in-form teams. Bayern have won their last 22 games straight while Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 21. The last time Bayern failed to win and Sevilla lost was on the same day: February 9. Something will have to give in Budapest.

20:15 Alaba & Lewandowski start, Davies on the bench

David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski have both shaken off minor injuries to make it into Hansi Flick's starting XI in Budapest. Alaba picked up a thigh injury which kept him out of the Bundesliga opener against Schalke, while Lewandowski got a knock in training. The only other notable inclusions are in defense, with Lucas Hernandez preferred to Alphonso Davies and Niklas Süle starting ahead of compatriot Jerome Boateng.

20:00 — Team news! Here's how Bayern line up...

And the Sevilla XI...

Fan or no fans?

UEFA's decision to "experiment" by having traveling fans in attendance for tonight's game has come under fire. 800 Bayern fans have reportedly returned their tickets after Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder expressed his concerns about the implications of traveling to a high-risk area. Söder's counterpart in Budapest, Gergely Karacsony, has spoken in favor of a ghost game scenario.

Fun fact

This isn't Bayern and Sevilla's first rodeo in the UEFA Super Cup but each have only one title to their name. Sevilla's sole victory came on the first of their six appearances in 2006, seven years before Bayern won the trophy for the first time after three previous defeats in the fixture.

Bayern Munich's Super Cup record

Bayern are making their fifth UEFA Super Cup appearance; their record is W1 L3.

1975: 0-3 aggregate v Dynamo Kyiv (0-1 home, 0-2 away)

1976: 3-5 aggregate v Anderlecht (2-1 home, 1-4 away)

2001: 2-3 v Liverpool (Monaco)

2013: 2-2 v Chelsea (aet, 5-4 pens, Prague)

Who else remembers that last-minute Javi Martinez strike?

Prematch spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

The fact Lewandowski only scored once was a surprising element of Bayern's 8-0 win against Schalke last Friday. Last season, the Polish international became only the third player in Champions League history to score in nine consecutive games, but after not scoring in the final his tally stood at a competition-best 15, two short of Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record.

Fun fact

Bayern's 2013 victory against Chelsea in Prague is Germany's sole UEFA Super Cup success; Bundesliga clubs have lost the match on seven out of eight occasions, most recent was Bayern's 2001 defeat by a Liverpool side featuring Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.

Previous meeting

The sides' only other meetings came in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern won 2-1 on aggregate, with all the goals coming in the first leg in Seville. It was a 68th-minute strike from Thiago Alcantara that ultimately took Jupp Heynckes' team into the semifinals.

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Sevilla deserved to win the Europa League final. They're a very mature team and well drilled tactically. I'm expecting a great game, a really exciting game, with a lot of dynamism and intensity."

From the coaches' mouth: Julen Lopetegui

"Bayern have a manager who deserves a lot of credit for the way in which he has managed the side and changed the team's fortunes by giving it a strong identity in addition to a lot of focus on teamwork. It's very difficult to do what he has done."

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Süle, Hernandez, Davies - Goretzka, Kimmich - Gnabry, Müller, Sane - Lewandowski

Possible lineup: Sevilla

Bounou - Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Escudero - Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan - Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos