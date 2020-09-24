UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs Sevilla – live buildup

Hello, and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the UEFA Super Cup which pits Champions League and treble winners Bayern Munich against Europa League title holders Sevilla (kick-off 21:00 CEST/18:00 GMT/13:00 ET). DW's match blog goes live 90 minutes before the first whistle, feel free to peruse the prematch talking points below.

Fan or no fans?

UEFA's decision to "experiment" by having traveling fans in attendance for tonight's game has come under fire. 800 Bayern fans have reportedly returned their tickets after Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder expressed his concerns about the implications of traveling to a high-risk area. Söder's counterpart in Budapest, Gergely Karacsony, has spoken in favor of a ghost game scenario.

Fun fact

This isn't Bayern and Sevilla's first rodeo in the UEFA Super Cup but each have only one title to their name. Sevilla's sole victory came on the first of their six appearances in 2006, seven years before Bayern won the trophy for the first time after three previous defeats in the fixture.

Bayern Munich's Super Cup record

Bayern are making their fifth UEFA Super Cup appearance; their record is W1 L3.

1975: 0-3 aggregate v Dynamo Kyiv (0-1 home, 0-2 away)

1976: 3-5 aggregate v Anderlecht (2-1 home, 1-4 away)

2001: 2-3 v Liverpool (Monaco)

2013: 2-2 v Chelsea (aet, 5-4 pens, Prague)

Who else remembers that last-minute Javi Martinez strike?

Prematch spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

The fact Lewandowski only scored once was a surprising element of Bayern's 8-0 win against Schalke last Friday. Last season, the Polish international became only the third player in Champions League history to score in nine consecutive games, but after not scoring in the final his tally stood at a competition-best 15, two short of Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record.

Fun fact

Bayern's 2013 victory against Chelsea in Prague is Germany's sole UEFA Super Cup success; Bundesliga clubs have lost the match on seven out of eight occasions, most recent was Bayern's 2001 defeat by a Liverpool side featuring Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.

Previous meeting

The sides' only other meetings came in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Bayern won 2-1 on aggregate, with all the goals coming in the first leg in Seville. It was a 68th-minute strike from Thiago Alcantara that ultimately took Jupp Heynckes' team into the semifinals.

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Sevilla deserved to win the Europa League final. They're a very mature team and well drilled tactically. I'm expecting a great game, a really exciting game, with a lot of dynamism and intensity."

From the coaches' mouth: Julen Lopetegui

"Bayern have a manager who deserves a lot of credit for the way in which he has managed the side and changed the team's fortunes by giving it a strong identity in addition to a lot of focus on teamwork. It's very difficult to do what he has done."

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Süle, Hernandez, Davies - Goretzka, Kimmich - Gnabry, Müller, Sane - Lewandowski

Possible lineup: Sevilla

Bounou - Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Escudero - Rakitic, Fernando, Jordan - Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos