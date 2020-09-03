 UEFA Nations League: Last-gasp Spain strike denies Germany | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.09.2020

Sports

UEFA Nations League: Last-gasp Spain strike denies Germany

A second-string Germany were on course for victory over Spain after Timo Werner's strike early in the second half in Stuttgart. But the hosts were denied in the 96th minute when Jose Gaya earned Spain a point.

UEFA Nations League Deutschland Spanien Gaya (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

Germany 1-1 Spain, Mercedes-Benz Arena Stuttgart
(Werner 51' — Gaya 90'+6)

Spain scored a late, late equalizer to hold Germany to a 1-1 draw in the Nations League as international football returned for the first time in 2020.

Joachim Löw's team looked to have got their Group 4 campaign off to a winning start following Timo Werner's strike just after half-time. But when Ferran Torres floated one last cross into the box in injury time, Germany failed to clear. Rodrigo Moreno won the header and Jose Gaya nodded home to rescue a point for Spain.

As disappointing as the finale was from a German point of view, a draw was a fair result overall after 96 minutes in which both teams created chances. But it was Werner, returning to his home town of Stuttgart after his move to Chelsea this summer, who opened the scoring after impressive work by debutant Robin Gosens.

The Atalanta full-back, who scored ten goals and assisted eight more last season as the Serie A side reached the Champions League quarterfinals, advanced down the left and cut back to Werner. The former Stuttgart and RB Leipzig striker, who scored his first goal for Chelsea in a friendly against Brighton at the weekend, controlled neatly and shimmied into space before firing low and hard past David de Gea.

UEFA Nations League Deutschland Spanien Ansu Fati (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

17-year-old Ansu Fati caused Germany problems when he came on.

The Spanish goalkeeper, coming off the back of a mixed season with Manchester United, had kept the game goalless in the first half, saving spectacularly from Leroy Sané. He later tipped a Niklas Süle header over the bar, but he had no chance with Werner's shot.

His opposite number Kevin Trapp, Germany's number three starting ahead of Manuel Neuer and Marc-André ter Stegen, was also called into action early on after Emre Can's wayward back-pass allowed new Leeds United signing Rodrigo Moreno to nip in – but Trapp recovered with a well-timed sliding tackle.

Rodrigo continued to pose the biggest threat for the visitors, firing a venomous effort just wide before the hour mark, while half-time substitute Ansu Fati also injected pace and directness to Spain's attacks. The 17-year-old Barcelona forward is the youngest player to represent Spain since 1936.

He had the ball in the net himself in injury time, but his header was ruled out after his teammate Sergio Ramos – twice his age – committed a foul in the build-up. But there was nothing to save Germany when Gaya headed home at the last.

As it happened:

FT Germany 1-1 Spain — It's all over! Spain have earned a point with virtually the last kick of the game. the equalizer had been coming for 20 minutes or so, and that's a lesson for Germany in closing out games. It ends all square in Stuttgart.

90'+6 GOAL! Germany 1-1 Spain — It's last gasp equalizer for Spain! Gaya turns the ball into the net from close range. Germany have let this one get away.

93' Spain pushing for an equaliser but they're running out of time fast.

90' Fati heads in but has his second goal chalked off, this time for a foul by Ramos. The Spain captain impedes Ginter as the ball comes in, but the ref was quick to whistle.

88' Germany sub: Koch on, Werner off.

UEFA Nations League Deutschland Spanien Tor Werner (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

Werner's strike was his 12th in 30 games for Germany.

86' Rüdiger throws himself at Kroos's corner but can't keep his header down.

83' Fati drives into the box and attempts to cut the ball back, but Süle is there is clear for a corner. Fati has introduced some pace and directness to Spain's play, which was sorely missing before he came on.

77' Close for Germany! Süle's header is a very good one which is dropping under the bar, but De Gea springs off his line and tips it over. Great reactions by the Manchester United keeper.

74' Germany sub. Serdar on, Gündogan off.

72' Fati puts the ball in the net but Carvajal is flagged offside in the build up. The Real Madrid man was way off.

63' Germany sub: Ginter on, Sane off.

62' Chance for Germany as Sane gets into a good position again but his cross forces Werner too wide and the Chelsea man can only slam his shot into the side-netting.

59' Fati gets into a great position but his throughball is very poor. Spain have got into good areas tonight but haven't been able to convert those openings into proper chances. Final ball poor.

56' Rodrigo has a pop from distance and it's not a bad effort by the new Leeds striker, but Trapp knew it was going over.

53' Almost a quick second for Germany as Sane goes clean through but he can't sort out his feet and Thiago gets back to make an important block.

51' GOAL! Germany 1-0 Spain — Werner scores! Germany make the breakthrough and it's a goal created by the debutant Gosens. His run and cross finds Werner, who gets the ball out of his feet and drills it into the bottom corner.

46' SECOND HALF — We're back underway. One change for Spain, with Fati replacing Navas.

45' HT Germany 0-0 Spain — Not a classic in Stuttgart. A somewhat lethargic game but Germany have shaded it so far. Spain have ahad a couple of chances too though, and both sides just need to show better finishing to force the opening goal. Goalless t the break.

42' Thiago orchestrates a fine move but his cross from the left is hooked away by Süle. 

39' Promising move by Germany but Sane's final ball is poor again. Should have used his right foot, but he doesn't have one, and his outside-of-the-left-foot attempt to thread the ball through to Werner was pitiful.

36' Werner drives at Sergio Ramos and goes for goal with an early shot, but it sails way over.

33' The pace of the game is noticeably slower than recent club games. Both sets of players seem to just want to get through it without getting injured.

30' A glimpse of goal for Sane, but Pau Torres spots the danger and gets across to deny the new Bayern man. 

26' Gaya forces Spain's first corner, which Thiago whips in, but Germany hack it out. Spain just starting to grow into the game.

23' First chance for Spain and a first save for Trapp. Thiago's floated free kick is nodded back to Busquets by Pau Torres, but the shot is straight at Trapp, who gathers.

22' Germany enjoying the best of the game at the moment though. Spain defending quite deep and struggling to create anything.

20' Promising break for Germany but Sane just puts too much on his through ball to Gosens, and the Atalanta man is forced to check back and the move breaks down. 

18' Sane forces another save out of De Gea, this time a more acrobatic stop to the Spaniard keeper's right.

15' Germany almost score at the other end, but Draxler's shot on the slide is saved again by De Gea at his near post.

14' Ooh, Germany get lucky here. Specifically Trapp. The Eintracht Frankfurt keeper comes out of his box to clear but gets it all wrong and it drops to Rodrigo, but Trapp gets back to make an unceremonious challenge on the edge of the box as Rodrigo is about to pull the trigger.

11' First chance of the game and it falls to Kehrer, who is picked out by Kroos but the PSG man sees his header blocked at the near post by De Gea, who had to be alert. 

9' Werner is flagged offside but he was level. Although he hit his shot at De gea anyway.

6' Very little quality so far, and also very little to talk about. 

3' Neither seem settling in the early stages. Quite a few misplaced passes and wayward punts.

1' KICK OFF — We're underway!

20.40 The players are out, the anthems are done. Lets play some football.

20:30 Thiago Alcantara is back on German soil for this game, which sees Luis Enrique field an almost full-strength team. David de Gea, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Busquets and Rodri all involved.

20:20 Here's how the guests line up...

20:10 Robin Gosens makes his long-awaited Germany debut — more about that here— as Toni Kroos captains the side. Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig's Champions League players are given a rest, with the exception of Niklas Süle, who starts, as well as new Bayern signing Leroy Sane. There's no rest for Thilo Kehrer though, who starts in Stuttgart just 11 days after playing in a Champions League final for PSG.

20:00 The teams are out...

2018/19 UEFA Nations League: Recap

Were it not for the UEFA Nations League restructuring, Germany would have been relegated in the inaugural season after finishing bottom of League A Group 1 and without a win to their name.

Following on from the disappointment of the 2018 World Cup, Germany started with a promising goalless draw against France. However, two defeats in the space of three days in October - 3-0 vs Netherlands and 2-1 vs France – only heaped more misery on a sidestill struggling to transition.

The campaign took further gloss of Germany's reputation and led to questions being asked of head coach Joachim Löw. Those questions still haven't been answered and, as a result, redemption will be on the mind during the 2020/21 campaign.

Read more: Exclusive interview with Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff

From the coaches' mouth: Joachim Löw

"We are delighted to have our team back out on the pitch. The past few months have been difficult for everyone. I want to go into the tournament with a confident side, who don't orientate themselves based on opponents, but brings their own game to the pitch." 

From the coaches' mouth: Luis Enrique

"If the European Championship were to be played tomorrow, this would be my team. All players have to take a step forward, whether they are 17 years old or 19 years old or 33 years old. Our aim at the EUROs next year is to win the title."

Pre-match spotlight: Debutants?

Löw has called up three first-timers in his 23-man squad. Oliver Baumann has been rewarded for years of hard graft at Freiburg and Hoffenheim and "brings 10 years worth of consistent performances" according to Löw.

Gladbach's Florian Neuhaus, described as an "intelligent player" by Löw, is the latest to make the step up from the Under-21s, while Robin Gosens could make his debut at left-back on Thursday after "a very strong season" with Serie A side Atalanta.

Watch video 01:31

Atalanta's Gosens voted German Football Ambassador

From the player's mouth: Robin Gosens

"The EUROs are still a while away. I'm want to savor the moment and make my first impression count. What speaks for me is my whole package. I have a lot of qualities to make an impact on the left flank both in an attacking and defensive sense."

Read more: Atalanta's Gosens ready to make his mark for Germany

Pre-match spotlight: Kai Havertz

Havertz's impeding transfer to Chelsea is becoming somewhat of a running gag, but it will likely impact his role against Spain and Switzerland. Even though he has reportedly completed his medical, Löw is unlikely to let the 21-year-old complete the full 90 in either game. 

Last meeting: Germany vs Spain

Germany boast nine wins to Spain's seven in 23 previous encounters. The most recent meeting saw Thomas Müller score for what could be the last time as a member of Die Nationalelf as his goal before half-time cancelled out Rodrigo's earlier effort in a 1-1 draw in Düsseldorf. 

Possible line-up: Germany

Trapp – Ginter, Süle, Rüdiger – Kehrer, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens – Havertz, Werner, Sane

Possible line-up: Spain

De Gea – Navas, Ramos, Torres, Gaya – Rodri, Thiago, Fabian – Rodrigo, Gerard, Asencio

  • German national team coach Joachim Löw during qualification for EURO 2020 (picture alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    Longest-tenured national team coach

    In March 2020, Uruguay's football association laid off its longtime first team coach Oscar Tabarez, 73, as it struggles financially amid the coronavirus crisis. His removal made Germany coach Joachim Löw, whose tenure began three months after Tabarez's in 2006, the longest-serving coach in international football.

  • Jogi Löw VfB Stuttgart 1980/1981 (picture alliance/dpa)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    Unspectacular playing career

    Joachim Löw's career as a player was anything but spectacular. In his 52 Bundesliga matches as a striker for Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt and Karlsruhe, the native of southwestern Germany found the back of the net just seven times. Much of his time as a player was spent at then-second division side Freiburg.

  • Joachim und Löw und Thomas Schneider (imago sportfotodienst)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    A switch to coaching

    Even before he hung up his boots, Joachim Löw turned his hand to coaching, first as a youth coach at Swiss outfit FC Winterthur, were he was still playing in 1994. In 1995 he broke into the Bundesliga as co-coach at his former club Stuttgart, before being named head coach a year later. Here he is seen speaking to Thomas Schneider, who would later become his assistant with the national team.

  • Trainer Joachim Löw Fenerbahce Istanbul (Imago)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    Turkish tenure

    Despite winning the German Cup with Stuttgart in 1997, Löw was let go by the Swabians. In the summer of 1998 he took a job with Istanbul side Fenerbahce, who he led to a third-place finish. Still, he would only last a year at the club.

  • Fußball: Joachim Löw bei Austria Wien (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    First-place firing

    After spells at Karlsruhe, Adanaspor and Innsbruck, Löw moved on to Austria Vienna, in the summer of 2003. This too would turn out to be a short interlude, as he was sacked in March, despite the club occupying first place in the table. Without him, Austria would finish second in the league by a single point.

  • World Cup 2014 - Klinsmann und Löw (picture-alliance/dpa/Hannibal)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    The Jogi and Jürgen show

    After Rudi Völler resigned as coach of the German national team, another former Germany striker, Jürgen Klinsmann, took over. One of Klinsmann's first moves as Germany coach was to appoint Löw as his assistant.

  • WM 2006 - Feier am Brandenburger Tor (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    Summer fairy tale

    Klinsmann and Löw led Germany into the 2006 World Cup on home soil, where they lost to Italy in the semifinals. The "home" World Cup created a great atmosphere all over Germany, where public viewing of games first took place on a large scale. Here Klinsmann and Löw are flanked by goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke and manager Oliver Bierhoff at a post-tournament event in Berlin.

  • Fußball-EM 2008 | Bundestrainer Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    Euro final defeat

    After succeeding Klinsmann as head coach, Löw's first major tournament in charge was Euro 2008. He led Germany to the final in Vienna, but they were defeated 1-0 by Spain.

  • Fußball Deutschland Nationalmannschaft Jogi Löw Mesut Özil (Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    Spain again...

    At his first World Cup as head coach, Joachim Löw's young squad cruised by England (4-1) in the round of 16 and crushed Argentina (4-0) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, though, Germany ran into the more experienced Spanish side, who prevailed 1-0. Here Löw is seen congratulating a young Mesut Özil during the England match.

  • EURO 2012 - Deutschland - Italien - Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    No laughing matter

    Joachim Löw's men got out to a perfect start to Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, winning all three of their group-stage matches, before beating Greece 4-2 in their quarterfinal: It was Germany's 15th consecutive win, setting a new world record. However, there would be no happy ending, as Germany fell 2-1 to bogey side, Italy.

  • WM - Manuel Neuer, Miroslav Klose, Kevin Großkreutz, Lukas Podolski, Thomas Mueller und Bundestrainer Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/dpa/A.Gebert)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    World Cup champions

    It all came together for Löw in 2014. Germany beat Portugal and the US, while drawing with Ghana to progress from the group stage. They needed extra time to beat Algeria in the round of 16 and struggled past France 1-0. But they crushed hosts Brazil 7-1. The final, against Argentina, also went to extra time, before Mario Götze scored the winner to give Germany a 1-0 win - and the World Cup.

  • UEFA EURO 2016 - Halbfinale | Frankreich vs. Deutschland - Joachim Löw (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Weiken)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    Down to earth in France

    Löw's next major tournament was Euro 2016, just next door in France. Germany advanced to the knockout stage with two wins and a draw before beating Slovakia and Italy to set up a semifinal showdown against the hosts in Marseille. Germany came up short though, falling 2-0 to France.

  • Russland Fußball UEFA Cup (picture-alliance/M.Meissner)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    A minor title

    Germany won their first Confederations Cup under Joachim Löw in 2017. It was far from Germany's best side that turned out in Russia, with Löw choosing to rest several first-string players in ancipation of the World Cup 12 months later. Germany beat Chile 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute. Germany's future looked very bright indeed.

  • Joachim Löw Trainer in Deutschland Vorrunde Gruppe F... (picture-alliance/S.Matzke)

    Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach

    What a difference a year makes

    With a full-strength squad, Germany were regarded as one of the favorites heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But they looked a shadow of their former selves, losing to Mexico and South Korea and finishing bottom of their group. Despite the poor showing, Löw said he intended to fulfill his contract, which the German football association (DFB) extended until 2022 before the tournament.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


UEFA Nations League: Germany vs Spain - live blog

After disappointing in the inaugural season, Germany are out to redeem themselves in the UEFA Nations League. Joachim Löw and Co. kick-off their 2020/21 campaign against Spain. Follow all the build-up in DW’s blog.  

