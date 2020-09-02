UEFA Nations League: Germany vs Spain - live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Germany's 2020/21 UEFA Nations League campaign, which gets underway against Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday (kick-off 20:45 CEST, 18:45 GMT, 14:45 ET). We will get the ball rolling on our live blog when the team news is released, until then feel free to peruse our pre-match preview.

2018/19 UEFA Nations League: Recap

Were it not for the UEFA Nations League restructuring, Germany would have been relegated in the inaugural season after finishing bottom of League A Group 1 and without a win to their name.

Following on from the disappointment of the 2018 World Cup, Germany started with a promising goalless draw against France. However, two defeats in the space of three days in October - 3-0 vs Netherlands and 2-1 vs France – only heaped more misery on a sidestill struggling to transition.

The campaign took further gloss of Germany's reputation and led to questions being asked of head coach Joachim Löw. Those questions still haven't been answered and, as a result, redemption will be on the mind during the 2020/21 campaign.

From the coaches' mouth: Joachim Löw

"We are delighted to have our team back out on the pitch. The past few months have been difficult for everyone. I want to go into the tournament with a confident side, who don't orientate themselves based on opponents, but brings their own game to the pitch."

From the coaches' mouth: Luis Enrique

"If the European Championship were to be played tomorrow, this would be my team. All players have to take a step forward, whether they are 17 years old or 19 years old or 33 years old. Our aim at the EUROs next year is to win the title."

Pre-match spotlight: Debutants?

Löw has called up three first-timers in his 23-man squad. Oliver Baumann has been rewarded for years of hard graft at Freiburg and Hoffenheim and "brings 10 years worth of consistent performances" according to Löw.

Gladbach's Florian Neuhaus, described as an "intelligent player" by Löw, is the latest to make the step up from the Under-21s, while Robin Gosens could make his debut at left-back on Thursday after "a very strong season" with Serie A side Atalanta.

From the player's mouth: Robin Gosens

"The EUROs are still a while away. I'm want to savor the moment and make my first impression count. What speaks for me is my whole package. I have a lot of qualities to make an impact on the left flank both in an attacking and defensive sense."

Pre-match spotlight: Kai Havertz

Havertz's impeding transfer to Chelsea is becoming somewhat of a running gag, but it will likely impact his role against Spain and Switzerland. Even though he has reportedly completed his medical, Löw is unlikely to let the 21-year-old complete the full 90 in either game.

Last meeting: Germany vs Spain

Germany boast nine wins to Spain's seven in 23 previous encounters. The most recent meeting saw Thomas Müller score for what could be the last time as a member of Die Nationalelf as his goal before half-time cancelled out Rodrigo's earlier effort in a 1-1 draw in Düsseldorf.

Possible line-up: Germany

Trapp – Ginter, Süle, Rüdiger – Kehrer, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens – Havertz, Werner, Sane

Possible line-up: Spain

De Gea – Navas, Ramos, Torres, Gaya – Rodri, Thiago, Fabian – Rodrigo, Gerard, Asencio