The UEFA Champions League, known simply as the Champions League, is the most prestigious club competition in European football and one of the most prestigious in the world.
The best soccer clubs in Europe compete in the Champions League, a tournament organized by football's governing body on the continent, UEFA. The group stage is made up of 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four; the eight winners and eight runners-up proceed to the knockout phase. In 1992, the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup, which was a straight knockout tournament. Below is a collation of all of DW Sports' recent articles about the competition.
For the first time since their founding in 2007, Hoffenheim has had the opportunity to take on Europe's biggest clubs in the Women's Champions League. Their rise is due in large part to star striker Nicole Billa.
Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
After a forgettable 18 months in England, Sebastien Haller is resurrecting his career with Ajax. So good is his goal-scoring record that Champions League opponents Dortmund are being touted as potential future suitors.
Sheriff Tiraspol from breakaway Moldovan region Trans-Dniester, or Transnistria, have had the perfect start to their debut Champions League campaign. Sheriff's name offers a clue to their murky but successful past.
In the eyes of their wealthy Gulf owners, PSG and Manchester City are little more than an extension of state. As a result, Tuesday's Champions League game between the two is also a showdown between two hostile nations.