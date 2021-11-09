Visit the new DW website

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League, known simply as the Champions League, is the most prestigious club competition in European football and one of the most prestigious in the world.

The best soccer clubs in Europe compete in the Champions League, a tournament organized by football's governing body on the continent, UEFA. The group stage is made up of 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four; the eight winners and eight runners-up proceed to the knockout phase. In 1992, the tournament was rebranded from the European Cup, which was a straight knockout tournament. Below is a collation of all of DW Sports' recent articles about the competition.

Fußball, Frauen: Champions League, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - HB Köge, Gruppenphase, Gruppe C, 1. Spieltag, Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion. Hoffenheims Torschützin Nicole Billa jubelt über das Tor zum 2:0. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women's Champions League: How Nicole Billa has helped Hoffenheim to new heights 09.11.2021

For the first time since their founding in 2007, Hoffenheim has had the opportunity to take on Europe's biggest clubs in the Women's Champions League. Their rise is due in large part to star striker Nicole Billa.
VfL vs. Frankfurt, BL Frauen Wolfsburg, 05.11.2021, FUßBALL - VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22. Schlussjubel, Wolfsburg *** VfL vs Frankfurt, BL Women Wolfsburg, 05 11 2021, FOOTBALL VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Womens Bundesliga, 2021 season 22 final cheer, Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg better than last-minute heroics suggest 07.11.2021

Wolfsburg is back in business after a last-minute winner against Frankfurt. Cologne sealed a rousing win in a local rivalry and the impact of the Champions League is obvious.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by Match Referee, Michael Oliver (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Borussia Dortmund and AFC Ajax at Signal Iduna Park on November 03, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund undone by Mats Hummels red card 03.11.2021

Billed as a revenge game for the Bundesliga side, a refereeing decision ended up costing Borussia Dortmund the chance at a win over Ajax. Mats Hummels was controversially sent off in the first half.
02.11.2021, Fußball: Champions League, FC Bayern München - Benfica Lissabon, Gruppenphase, Gruppe E, 4. Spieltag, in der Allianz Arena. Münchens Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (l) gratuliert Münchens Robert Lewandowski nach dem Spiel.

Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann returns as Bayern Munich qualify for round of 16 02.11.2021

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
23.10.2021, Fussball 1. Bundesliga 2021/2022, 9. Spieltag, FC Bayern M¸nchen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in der Allianz-Arena M¸nchen. Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern M¸nchen nachdenklich ***DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.*** *** 23 10 2021, Football 1 Bundesliga 2021 2022, Matchday 9, FC Bayern Munich TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, at Allianz Arena Munich Joshua Kimmich FC Bayern Munich reflective DFL and DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

The Kimmich non-vacc controversy 01.11.2021

FC Bayern player Joshua Kimmich is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Kimmich’s words seem at odds with 'We Kick Corona'. A campaign he founded with teammate Leon Goretzka.
Fußball 1. Bundesliga 10. Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfL Wolfsburg am 30.10.2021 in der BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel / Jubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer / Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Football 1 Bundesliga 10 Spieltag Bayer 04 Leverkusen VfL Wolfsburg on 30 10 2021 at BayArena in Leverkusen Schlussjubel Florian Kohfeldt Trainer Cheftrainer Wolfsburg DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xHDx

Why Florian Kohfeldt is an astute gamble for Wolfsburg 30.10.2021

Months after being sacked by Werder Bremen, Florian Kohfeldt celebrated a win on his coaching debut with Wolfsburg. While the move may be a risk for the Champions League club, it may be an astute gamble on a young coach.
Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20.10.2021 UEFA Championsleague Gruppenphase - Gruppe E S.L.Benfica - FC Bayern München v.l., Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Torjubel, Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi-video *** Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20 10 2021 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Group E S L Benfica FC Bayern München v l , Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Copyright: JoaquimxFerreira

Champions League: Leroy Sané delivers win for patient Bayern Munich 20.10.2021

In an entertaining European encounter, Bayern Munich sealed the win expected of them. Leroy Sané scored a sensational goal but it was Bayern's patient that impressed the most.
AMSTERDAM, 19-10-2021, Johan CruyffArena, Champions League group stage season 2021 / 2022 between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund. 2-0 of Ajax player Daley Blind Ajax - Borussia Dortmund PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxNED x13969373x Copyright:

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund outclassed by awesome Ajax 19.10.2021

Borussia Dortmund were stunned in Amsterdam by a stunning performance from hosts Ajax. Dortmund's Dutch opponents delivered such a dynamic display the Bundesliga side stood no chance.
Fußball Champions League Gruppenphase 2. Spieltag Ajax Amsterdam - Besiktas Istanbul am 28.09.2021 in der Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam Torjubel zum 2:0 durch Sebastien Haller ( Amsterdam ) Foto: Revierfoto

Champions League: Sebastien Haller back to his prolific best with Ajax 18.10.2021

After a forgettable 18 months in England, Sebastien Haller is resurrecting his career with Ajax. So good is his goal-scoring record that Champions League opponents Dortmund are being touted as potential future suitors.
KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Sarah Zadrazil of FC Bayern Munich during the Second Leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League Semi Final match between Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on May 02, 2021 in Kingston upon Thames, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich's Sarah Zadrazil wants to inspire next generation 05.10.2021

A new group stage, artwork, music and a major broadcast deal mark this season's Women's Champions League. Bayern's Sarah Zadrazil tells DW that she hopes the revamp takes the thunder from a potential biennial World Cup.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 29, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Champions League: Leroy Sané all smiles in big Bayern Munich win 29.09.2021

Bayern Munich got the win expected of them at home against Dynamo Kyiv, but it was the performance of former Schalke winger Leroy Sané that caught the eye.
Sheriff's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League group D soccer match between Real Madrid and Sheriff, Tiraspol at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Sheriff Tiraspol: The Champions League club without a country but now in dreamland 29.09.2021

Sheriff Tiraspol from breakaway Moldovan region Trans-Dniester, or Transnistria, have had the perfect start to their debut Champions League campaign. Sheriff's name offers a clue to their murky but successful past.
Dortmund's Dutch forward Donyell Malen (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP in Dortmund, western Germany, on September 28, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Champions League: Donyell Malen delivers win for Borussia Dortmund 28.09.2021

With Erling Haaland still out, Borussia Dortmund needed inspiration from elsewhere to beat Sporting in the Champions League. They got it from their attacking Dutchman.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 13, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City: More than a Champions League game 28.09.2021

In the eyes of their wealthy Gulf owners, PSG and Manchester City are little more than an extension of state. As a result, Tuesday's Champions League game between the two is also a showdown between two hostile nations.

Fussball FIFA Musem Zuerich-Enge 10.03.2020 WM-Pokal in einer Vitrine FOTO: ULMER Pressebildagentur xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx

Football World Cup: 'It's about the biggest piece of the pie' 25.09.2021

FIFA are applying pressure, UEFA are threatening to boycott. The discussion about football World Cups every two years has turned into a power play, says sports scientists Harald Lange in interview with DW.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund - Vodafone Park, Istanbul, Turkey - September 15, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with Besiktas' Fabrice N'Sakala REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Puma apologize for controversial Borussia Dortmund jersey 17.09.2021

A football kit without a club badge? German sportswear manufacturer and Borussia Dortmund sponsor Puma has apologized for a football jersey which has had fans in uproar.
