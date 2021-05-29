UEFA Champions League Final: Manchester City vs Chelsea live blog

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of the UEFA Champions League final which this season is an all-English affair between Manchester City and Chelsea (kick-off 21:00 CEST, 19:00 GMT, 15:00 ET).

21:40 - Silva's final woes

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva is forced off injured after an awkward landing. That's a huge blow for the Blues.

21:38 - Gündogan's redemption

Ilkay Gündogan was part of the Borussia Dortmund that lost the 2013 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. He's come a long way since then to be a leading figure in City's midfield, but he's picked up the first booking of the game for a foul on Mason Mount.

21:32 - The pressing game

Chelsea are struggling to assert themselves right now and there are clear differences in how both sides are approaching their pressing. CIty have men around the ball hoping force an error, while Chelsea get players behind the ball to force their opponents to play through them.

21:28 - Rüdiger to the rescue

DAZN's co-commentator, former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner reacting to a last-ditch challenge by Rüdiger to deny Phil Foden a clear-cut goalscoring chance: "For me he's the best German defender right now. We've got some good ones with Hummels and Süle, but the last few months Rüdiger's been a monster. I playern against him while he was at Stuttgart, back then he was very wild, now he's channeled it."

21:25 - Waiting for a breakthrough

Guardiola is cutting a frustrated figure on the sidelines. His side have had more of the ball, but it's Chelsea who have had the most promising moments. The intensity, the pace, the rivalry, the drama is all there with silverware on the line in Portugal.

The fans in attendance at the Estadio do Dragao are playing their part in the Champions League final.

21:20 - Football of the highest order

In a clash between two of the foremost tacticals minds in world football, there's a lot to take in. Guardiola has City set-up to patiently probe the free spaces with their possession play, while Chelsea are going quickly through the gears and looking to utilise Werner's pace. It makes for a fascinating spectacle of football being played at the highest level.

21:15 - Werner can't catch a break

Werner said pre-match that "this is the game the season will be judged on." A goal tonight and all his misses this season would be forgiven, if not forgotten. Unfortunately the script is following the same story as he miskicks one chance, fires another straight at Mendy before hitting the side netting with a third.

21:10 - Tight at the back

Manchester City and Chelsea possess the joint-best defensive record in the UEFA Champions League this season with just four goals conceded after 12 matches. Defence's have been on top so far.

21:08 - Probing opening

Timo Werner was expected to play through the middle for Chelsea, but it appears Kai Havertz has taken the lone striker role to allow Werner to work the right channel.

21:04 - The fans are back

Both clubs had an allocation of 6,000 tickets inside the Estadio do Dragao in Porto and they're making themselves heard. Nothing beats an authentic atmopshere and the up to 16,500 fans in attendance are making the noise of many more.

21:00 - Kick-off!

We're underway in the all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea. The biggest game on the European calendar, but who will be crowned continental champions?

Tuchel breaks new ground

Thomas Tuchel led Paris Saint-Germain to last season's final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern in Lisbon; he is the first man to take two different clubs to the European Cup final in successive seasons.

Gündogan bringing the experience

The vast majority of the players involved in tonight's final are experiencing a Champions League final for the first time. Ilkay Gündogan is the only member of the City squad who has previously played in the final. Having scored Dortmund's goal from the penalty spot in their 2-1 defeat by Bayern in 2013, he could become the fourth player to find the net for different clubs in the European Cup final. Velibor Vasović (Partizan 1966, Ajax 1969), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United 2008, Real Madrid 2014, 2017) and Mario Mandžukić (Bayern 2013, Juventus 2017) have all previously managed it.

Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea's quiet leader

Defender Antonio Rüdiger is one of three Germans named in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up for Chelsea. Berlin-born Rüdiger has spoken pre-game about the trust Tuchel has shown in him and having to deal with racism throughout his life.

Rüdiger has quietly become crucial for club and country.

Line-ups!

Manchester City XI: Ederson — Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko — Gündogan, De Bruyne, Silva — Foden, Mahrez, Sterling

Chelsea: Mendy — Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger — James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell — Mount, Havertz — Werner

City in the house

Fun fact: All-English finals

This is the third all-English UEFA Champions League final, Chelsea having been involved in the first, when they lost on penalties to Manchester United in Moscow in 2008. Two years ago, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

Head-to-head

Chelsea have recorded 68 wins against City, who have won 58 of the clubs' past meetings with 40 draws. Most recently, the Blues have been triumphant in three of the last four encounters.

Lowdown: Manchester City

Manchester City are vying for Europe's top prize for the first time in club history. For head coach Pep Guardiola, the clash in Porto is a chance to reclaim the Champions League title for the first time since 2011, having failed to add it to Bayern Munich's trophy cabinet during his three-year tenure before joining the Citizens.

Lowdown: Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel tonight features in back-to-back finals and, having lost to Bayern with Paris-Saint Germain in Portugal last season, will be hoping to go one better with a Chelsea side making their third appearance in the Champions League final.

Fun fact: Tuchel vs Guardiola

Tuchel had never beaten Guardiola as a coach before taking charge of Chelsea. His record against the Spaniard with Mainz and Dortmund was D2 L3 with two goals scored and 11 conceded. The most recent meeting before Tuchel's two wins against City this season came in the 2015/16 German Cup final, Bayern winning on penalties after a goalless draw in what was Guardiola's last match in charge prior to taking over at City.

From the coaches' mouth: Thomas Tuchel

"As a child, you dream of these matches. I don’t hesitate to say that Man. City and Bayern have been the benchmark in Europe this season and last season. We are trying to close the gap and the good thing is, in football, you can close gaps in 90 minutes."

From the coaches' mouth: Pep Guardiola

"I'm the happiest man in the world to be here. It’s a privilege, it's an honour. We're going to try and do our best. All we have to do is be honest with ourselves and try to win the game."