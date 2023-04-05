  1. Skip to content
Aleksander Ceferin was first elected as UEFA president in 2016Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Tarantino
SoccerEurope

UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin retains post unopposed

1 hour ago

Aleksander Ceferin has been elected for a third term as president of European football's governing body, UEFA. Norwegian FA boss Lise Klaveness failed in her bid to win a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Piez

Slovenian lawyer Alexander Ceferin, was reelected by acclamation on Wednesday, as there were no other candidates for the post. After the delegates approved the acclamation process proposed by UEFA's vice president, Ceferin was "elected" by a round of applause, in keeping with how FIFA boss Gianni Infantino was recently reconfirmed in his position. 

The 55-year-old Ceferin was first elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini. His term runs until 2027. His reelection comes after he fought off the breakaway European Super League project – at least for now – and now is now to oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year.

Klaveness fails in ExCo bid

The Congress also elected a new seven-person Executive Committee. The only female candidate to a seat on the ExCo, Lise Klaveness of Norway, failed in her bid, finishing in 9th place out of the 10 candidates. 

Switzerland to host 2025 Women's Euros

In other Congress business, the UEFA Executive Committee announced on Tuesday that Switzerland will host the women's European Championship in 2025, UEFA announced on Tuesday after a meeting of its executive committee.

The Swiss bid beat entries from France, a joint bid by Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden as well as one from Poland. Switzerland beat the joint Nordic bid in a second round of voting after Poland and France had both been eliminated.

The 16-team event is to be hosted by eight Swiss cities in June and July 2025.

pfd/ (dpa, AFP)

