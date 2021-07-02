UEFA bans rainbow-colored advertising in Baku and St. Petersburg

When it comes to the promotion of inclusivity and tolerance in football, UEFA continue to talk the talk whilst struggling to walk the walk.

The latest decision from European football’s governing body has seen them ask EURO 2020 sponsors to refrain from using rainbow-coloured advertising at stadiums in Baku and Saint Petersburg during the quarterfinals, Volkswagen said on Friday.

"Due to UEFA's concerns about the legal framework for venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, the association informed us it wouldn't be possible to use rainbow-coloured advertising in St Petersburg and Baku," the German carmakers said in a statement on Friday.

Pitch-side hoardings will remain in place in Munich and Rome as well as for the semifinals and final in London. Nevertheless, VW said they "regretted" UEFA's decision because they wanted to continue sending "a clear signal in favour of diversity."

Rainbow colors have been a predominant feature at EURO 2020 despite UEFA's mixed messages

Mixed messages from UEFA

Rainbow colours are the internationally recognized symbol for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual+ communities and have grabbed hit the headlines more than once during the multi-country competition.

UEFA had last week rejected a request from Munich's city council to have their stadium illuminated in rainbow colours for Germany's group game against Hungary, citing the political nature of the appeal.

Several EURO 2020 sponsors, including Volkswagen, instead used rainbow-coloured adverts in stadiums during the Round of 16 matches, although none of those games were played in Russia or Azerbaijan.

In response, UEFA put out a statement that claimed the colors of the rainbow were "a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in - a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender."

In the fight for respect, tolerance and equality, UEFA's latest decision continues to send mixed messages during their showpiece summer event.





