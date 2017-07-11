UEFA apologizes to fans for Champions League final chaos

UEFA has apologized to fans for the chaos that marred Saturday'sChampions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris.

The start of the match was delayed by more than 30 minutes. Around 2,700 supporters with tickets were blocked from entering the Stade de France, and police sprayed tear gas on fans, including women and children.

"UEFA wishes to sincerely apologize to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final... on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football," it said in a statement on Friday.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again."

French President Emmanuel Macron said ticket holders who were blocked from entering the stadium must be reimbursed "as fast as possible."

lo/rt (Reuters, dpa)