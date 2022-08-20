UEFA aiming to use momentum to drive women's football forward

Third place behind Bundesliga champions VfL Wolfsburg and runners-up Bayern Munich? Not bad for a team from the eighth division. With an average of 700 spectators per game though, Borussia Dortmund captured the attention of German women's football fans last season. The 2021/22 season was the team's first and it ended with promotion from the Kreisliga to the Bezirksliga: 18 games, 18 wins, a goal difference of 143:3. BVB’s story has only just begun.

In a UEFA study on the economic potential of women's football in Europe, Dortmund have been cited as a prime example of how a club can engage a fan base when establishing a women's team.

"I’m happy that we’re playing a role with UEFA, even though we started in the lowest division," Svenja Schlenker told DW. The 39-year-old has headed BVB's girls' and women's football department since October and says “it reaffirms our conviction that we have taken the right path by asking the fans - the people who support us."

Dortmund fans in favour of "oxen tour"

In a survey, the supporters of the Dortmund team had expressed their desire to avoid taking over an already-established women's team, who already had a license to play in the Bundesliga. Instead, they waned a new women's team to go on an "oxen tour", working their way up the football pyramid starting in the Kreisliga, the lowest possible division.

Svenja Schlenker believes Dortmund's fans will play a key role in the club's success

The aim was to prevent other women's football clubs from being "bled dry" by the new, strong competition attracting their best players away, although it cannot be completely prevented entirely.

"Of course, players from the lowest leagues are queuing up with us now, especially those who are also BVB fans," says Schlenker. "But we only accept a maximum of one player from each of the other clubs, even if ten of them apply to us. That way we ensure that we don't break other clubs."

Dortmund’s female footballers still have to be promoted five times to reach the Bundesliga. Germany's top tier - along with the leagues in England, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark - is one of markets in women’s football where UEFA sees the greatest economic potential.

According to European football’s governing body, the commercial value of women's leagues across Europe could increase at least fivefold by 2033, from €116 million ($115.2 million) to between €552 and €668 million ($548.3 and $663.5). Numbers that are drastically higher and driven by TV revenue and significantly more sponsoring.

Good image brings new sponsors

While Borussia Dortmund's women's team benefits from the partners and sponsors of the club as a whole, they’ve also found new backers. "Sometimes a regional company comes along that has never been interested in sponsoring football before, but is now very keen to invest specifically in the women's team," reports Schlenker. "We want to take advantage of these niches."

UEFA are recommending clubs explore similar avenues by capitalising on the good image of women's football. In a survey, European fans often described women's football as "inspiring" and "family-friendly", while the players are seen as "good role models."

Dortmund’s Schlenker has observed that it is possible to even win over fans "who have so far still categorically said: 'Women's football? Too slow, too bad.' At our matches I often see men saying afterwards: 'Actually, I didn't want to watch that, but it was surprisingly good. I'll definitely come back. It was fun.'"

"Hype also peters out again quickly"

In order to realise the prospects of women's football, UEFA believes that visibility has to be increased - more broadcasts on television and digital media, more attractive kick-off times, top matches also in large arenas. Hit those targets and the association's forecast suggests that the number of fans will increase from the current 144 million to 328 million in 2033.

The incredible potential was evident in the Champions League, which brought in new sponsors, new TV contracts and increased viewership following a comprehensive reform significantly. "Now is the time to use the momentum we have created together," says former German international and world footballer Nadine Keßler, now responsible for women's football at UEFA: "Now is the time to get involved and invest."

In Germany, it is crucial to carry the momentum of the inspiring European Championship in England, adds Svenja Schlenker: "It is important that we hurry up with the reforms. Such hype quickly peters out again. And it would be a shame if we didn't use this fantastic tournament to advance women's football in Germany."

This article was translated from German