 Ubinas volcano in Peru erupts, spreading ash through the south | News | DW | 21.07.2019

News

Ubinas volcano in Peru erupts, spreading ash through the south

A state of emergency has been declared in the area around the volcano which is in the Pacific "Ring of Fire." Nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated.

Ubinas volcano is located in the Peruvian department of Moquegua, some 1200 km South of Lima

According to Peru's National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), ash from the volcano has covered 617 schools and 20 health centers in the southern region of the Andean nation.

The volcano set off a series of explosions last Thursday and emitted a column of ash about 5 kilometers (3 miles) high, which has since drifted with the wind, taking with it toxic gases.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) issued an ongoing "orange warning" on Sunday, indicating further moderate explosions with more ash emission possible.

The majority of those affected by the eruption — 19,000 of the 29,700 — live in the area bordering Bolivia to the east. About 9,000 people to the south, around the town of Moquegua, have also been affected since the volcano erupted last week.

  • Plume of smoke rises up from Eyjafjällajökull crater (AP)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Remember Eyjafjallajökull?

    The Icelandic volcano with a famously unpronounceable name erupted in 2010, throwing up a massive cloud of ash into the air and disrupting air traffic all across Europe and North Atlantic. A total of 100,000 flights were canceled within one week.

  • Etna erupting in Sicily. (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. Allegra)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Mount Etna: Europe's biggest volcano

    The snow-covered volcano in Sicily, Mount Etna, is both Europe's largest and its most active volcano. It has been continuously erupting for centuries with more or less intensity. At least 10 people were injured when Etna suddenly launched volcanic rocks and steam in 2017.

  • Indonesien - Mount Agung (Reuters/Antara Foto/N. Budhiana)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Trouble in Bali paradise

    Indonesia's Mount Agung erupted in November 2017 and again in June 2018. Both eruptions prompted authorities to close down the airport in the tourist resort, effectively stranding thousands of visitors.

  • A policeman runs away from the volcano in Guatemala (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Panic and death in Guatemala

    The sudden eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego in June 2018 left hundreds dead or missing. The volcano also launched ash nearly six kilometers (four miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages.

  • Flow of lava seen behind a house in Hawai (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Kilauea - the rage of Pele

    Hawaii's ancient religion names the goddess Pele as the ruler of volcanoes and fire. One of the volcanoes under her command is Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, which has been erupting since 1983. The eruptions escalated in 2018, with walls of moving lava swallowing streets and destroying hundreds of homes.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


State of emergency

A state of emergency was declared by President Martin Vizcarra after he visited the area. The aim is to accelerate distribution of aid, and speed up evacuations of communities.

Speaking on TVPeru, Jersy Marino of the Mining and Metallurgical Geological Institute (INGEMMET) said there are eight volcanoes in the south of Peru and that Ubinas is "very active," with "eruptions every 5 or 6 years."

Peru is located within the 40,000 kilometer, horseshoe shaped Pacific "Ring of Fire" which has 452 volcanoes, and a nearly continuous series of oceanic trenches.

It is the latest in a series of volcanic eruptions which have included Mount Etna on the east coast of Sicily, Popocatepetl in central Mexico and Stromboli, in the Tyrrhenian Sea, off the north coast of Sicily.

About 81% of the world's largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire, according to the US scientific agency, the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Read more: Tourist killed in volcanic blast on Italian island of Stromboli

Watch video 00:29

Mexicos's Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and gas

jm/

WWW links

