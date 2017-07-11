Uber drivers to get workers' rights in the UK

Uber on Tuesday said it is giving its UK drivers employee status, with benefits including a minimum wage and holiday pay.

The shift in policy will come into effect on Wednesday.

Weeks after the Supreme Courted ruled against the US firm, Uber has responded by officially changing the status of those who drive for the company. The alteration means drivers will now be entitled to a pension.

Change of tack

It is a significant change in the business model of a company which had long argued that its drivers were self-employed.

The case goes back five years, beginning with two former Uber drivers who took the ride-hailing firm to an employment tribunal, which ruled that they were due entitlements such as paid holidays. Uber appealed the decision and went all the way to Britain's top court, which ruled against it on February 19.

What it means

On Tuesday, Uber said drivers would be given holiday pay, be enrolled in a pension scheme and receive no less than the minimum wage, which in the UK is £8.72 ($12.07, €10.18) per hour for those aged 25 years and over. The hourly rate becomes effective once the driver accepts a trip request. Uber said its drivers usually earn more, so the minimum hourly rate will rarely be required as it will only come into force for those who earn less.

"The UK Supreme Court ruling provides a clearer path forward as to a model that gives drivers the rights of worker status while continuing to let them work flexibly," Uber said.

