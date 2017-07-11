 Uber drivers to get workers′ rights in the UK | News | DW | 16.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Uber drivers to get workers' rights in the UK

Uber will give workers' rights, including the minimum wage and holiday pay, to all of its more than 70,000 British drivers after the ride-hailing app lost a battle in the Supreme Court last month.

Uber- firm logo

The company previously resisted the change, arguing its drivers were self-employed

Uber on Tuesday said it is giving its UK drivers employee status, with benefits including a minimum wage and holiday pay.

The shift in policy will come into effect on Wednesday.

Weeks after the Supreme Courted ruled against the US firm, Uber has responded by officially changing the status of those who drive for the company. The alteration means drivers will now be entitled to a pension.

Change of tack

It is a significant change in the business model of a company which had long argued that its drivers were self-employed.

The case goes back five years, beginning with two former Uber drivers who took the ride-hailing firm to an employment tribunal, which ruled that they were due entitlements such as paid holidays. Uber appealed the decision and went all the way to Britain's top court, which ruled against it on February 19.

Watch video 06:18

Paris – a ride-hailing driver in the city of love

What it means

On Tuesday, Uber said drivers would be given holiday pay, be enrolled in a pension scheme and receive no less than the minimum wage, which in the UK is £8.72 ($12.07, €10.18) per hour for those aged 25 years and over. The hourly rate becomes effective once the driver accepts a trip request. Uber said its drivers usually earn more, so the minimum rate will rarely be required as it will only come into force for those who don't attain £8.72 per hour.

"The UK Supreme Court ruling provides a clearer path forward as to a model that gives drivers the rights of worker status while continuing to let them work flexibly," Uber said.

Watch video 02:35

Economic orthodoxy and the pandemic

Opposition

Since its inception in 2009, Uber has increasingly faced opposition from traditional taxi operators, while trade unions have often criticized the company for undercutting existing players, leading to protests from taxi drivers and disgruntled workers.

In addition, regulatory and legal challenges have forced the Silicon Valley-based company to pull out of some cities and countries.

Watch video 01:24

EU hopes to improve conditions for gig workers

jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

EU takes step to help 'gig' economy workers

Around one in 10 people on the bloc's labor market have got work through digital platforms, such as Uber or Deliveroo, but many miss out on workers rights.  

Self-driving cars sector struggles to stay on course

Uber's decision to sell off its driverless cars unit highlights problems inherent to the groundbreaking technology. Slower going may be the best approach.  

US: Safety driver charged in fatal Uber autonomous crash

The backup driver of a self-driving Uber involved in a fatal crash in 2018 in Arizona has been charged with negligent homicide. She has pleaded not guilty.  

Advertisement