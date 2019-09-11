UAE's first official synagogue to be complete by 2022

A multifaith complex that includes the United Arab Emirates' first official synagogue will be finished by 2022, the organization behind the construction said Sunday.

The church, mosque and synagogue will be part of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Read more: Germany: New synagogue opens in Regensburg, 80 years after Nazi-led pogrom

The intention to build the complex was announced in February when Pope Francis met with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, during his visit to the UAE. It was the first papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula.

"A church, mosque and synagogue will share a collective space for the first time, serving as a community for inter-religious dialogue and exchange, and nurturing the values of peaceful co-existence and acceptance among different beliefs, nationalities and cultures," the committee overseeing construction of the complex said in a statement.

Watch video 02:53 Share Interfaith assembly in Lindau Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OMGF Religions for Peace holds 10th world assembly in Germany

Read more: Opinion: Pope Francis' UAE trip a historic milestone

Muslim UAE tries to present an image as a tolerant state supporting religious freedom and cultural diversity. However, the government accepts little dissent against the country's leadership and is criticized by human rights groups for jailing activists.

Although the synagogue will be the UAE's first, a small Jewish community of expatriates attend a house for private worship.

The UAE does not have official relations with Israel, but Israeli politicians have recently attended events in the country as part of a broader behind-the-scenes diplomatic opening between the Jewish state and several Arab states.

Other official non-Muslim places of worship in the country include Christian churches, a Hindu temple and a Sikh Gurdwara.

Synagogues in Germany Rykestrasse Synagogue in Berlin The Jewish community in Berlin with more than 11,000 members is once again the biggest in Germany. Its main synagogue is on the Rykestrasse, a red-brick building in a Neo-Romanesque style dating from 1903/04. With seating for over 2,000 it is the second largest synagogue in Europe after the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest.

Synagogues in Germany Erfurt Synagogue It's thought to be one of the oldest synagogues still standing in Europe. It was by chance in the year 1100 that the Erfurt Synagogue survived a medieval pogrom as well as repeated phases of persecution. It was converted into a storage hall and later even used as a ballroom, so its true purpose remained hidden until the 1990s. It was eventually restored and re-opened in 2009 as a museum.

Synagogues in Germany Jewish Cemetery 'Heiliger Sand' in Worms The first settled Jewish communities were established along a north-south passage following the Rhine river between Speyer, Mainz and Worms. The oldest surviving Jewish cemetery in Europe can be found in the synagogue compound in Worms. The tombstones with over 2,000 still legible inscriptions, some dating back to the 11th century, are well worth seeing.

Synagogues in Germany Cologne Synagogue Cologne was one of the largest Jewish communities in Germany during the Weimar Republic. In 1933 there were seven synagogues. On November 9, 1938, during the "Reichspogromnacht", all houses of prayer were destroyed. After the war, the synagogue in Roonstraße was the only one to be rebuilt. Today it is once again a lively centre of Jewish culture in Germany.

Synagogues in Germany The "document" at the Neupfarrplatz in Regensburg The first Jewish community in Bavaria was based in Regensburg. In the Middle Ages it was one of the most important in Europe. The first synagogue, which was destroyed in 1519, is today commemorated by a work of art in white stone marking the outline of the synagogue. In 1995, during excavation work, the old remnants were found, leading to the creation of an underground information center.

Synagogues in Germany The Baroque synagogue in Bayreuth The synagogue in Bayreuth has a very different history. The building, from 1715, served as an opera house and was only later converted by the Jewish community into a synagogue. Today it is the only surviving Baroque style synagogue in Germany, which is still used today as a place of worship.

Synagogues in Germany Ulm Synagogue The Jewish community in Ulm has had a synagogue again since 2012. The former Federal President Gauck also attended the inauguration. He spoke of "a day of joy for all people of good will". The church, which is oriented towards Jerusalem, is to be the central contact point for Jews in the east of Württemberg and in the Bavarian part of Swabia.

Synagogues in Germany The Great Synagogue of Augsburg It is the only synagogue in Bavaria to have survived National Socialism almost unscathed. Opened in 1917, the Art Nouveau building is considered one of the most beautiful prayer houses in Europe. The eye-catcher is the 29 meter high dome, which is decorated with oriental elements. The synagogue also houses the Jewish Cultural Museum, which documents the history of the Jews in Augsburg.

Synagogues in Germany The timber-framed synagogue in Celle In this region of Germany Jews were only granted permission to build synagogues in 1737. This simple exterior timber-framed building dates from this period. The opulent Baroque style interior, like so many synagogues in Germany, fell victim to the Nazi "Kristallnacht" pogrom in November 1938. Since 1974, the building has been used once again as a synagogue.

Synagogues in Germany The Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt am Main The 20th century rang in an economic boom for Jews in Germany, which, in turn, inspired a more liberal movement within the Jewish community. This synagogue dates from this era and resembles Assyrian–Egyptian architecture. Neither Nazi pogroms, nor the Second World War could fully destroy it. So, to this day, it stands as a testament to the glory days of German-Jewish life.

Synagogues in Germany The Old Synagogue in Essen The Old Synagogue in Essen was built between 1911 and 1913. It was one of the largest and most important Jewish centers in pre-war Germany, but was severely damaged by the Nazis in 1938. After the war it served first as a museum for industrial design and later as a place of commemoration and documentation. After elaborate reconstruction work it is now home to the "House of Jewish Culture" museum.

Synagogues in Germany The New Synagogue in Dresden The Old Synagogue in Dresden, designed by Gottfried Semper and part of the city's famous skyline, was destroyed in 1938. More than half a century later, at the same location, this award-winning new building was opened in 2001. Inside the sanctuary, is a cube containing a square worship space, curtained off on all sides, intended to evoke an echo on the scale of the Temple at Jerusalem.

Synagogues in Germany Ohel Jakob Synagogue in Munich Munich also set out to mark architecturally a new chapter in German-Jewish history. The Ohel Jakob, or Jacob's Tent, synagogue was inaugurated in 2006. The building is part of the new Jewish Center consisting of the synagogue, the Jewish Museum of Munich and a community center funded by the city. With its 9,500 members the Jewish community in Munich is one of the biggest in Germany. Author: Elisabeth Jahn (sbc), Anne Termèche



DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.