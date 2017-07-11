UAE: Suspected drone attack kills several in Abu Dhabi

Drones may have sparked an explosion on three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and may have caused a separate fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi Airport, police said on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) state-run news agency said that the suspected drone attacks killed three people and wounded an additional six. The report, which cited local authorities, added that the wounded are suffering mild and medium injuries.

What caused the fire and explosion?

Abu Dhabi police said in a statement that the airport fire was "minor," adding that it broke out at an extension of the airport that is still under construction.

The statement said that there was a separate blast on three petroleum transport tankers near a storage facility for Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company.

"Preliminary investigations indicate the detection of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas and may have caused the explosion and fire," the statement said.

Police added that there was no significant damage from the incidents.

Houthis claim responsibility

Emirati authorities did not comment on who they believed was behind the attack, although Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement said it was responsible.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched a military operation "deep in the UAE," adding that a statement will be released soon.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Abu Dhabi's airport as well as on the Barakah nuclear power plant. These attacks were denied by Emirati authorities.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting in support of the Yemen's internationally recognized government, which was ousted from Sanaa in 2014

The Houthis have previously used drones to launch crude and imprecise attacks aimed at Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The UAE is a key member of the Saudi-led coalition which has been fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, in support of the country's internationally recognized government.

The Houthi movement controls most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Earlier this month, Houthis seized an Emirati-flagged vessel which they claimed was a "military cargo ship." The Saudi-led coalition claimed that the ship was carrying medical supplies.

sdi/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)