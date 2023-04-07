  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
China-Taiwan crisis
Easter
Atul Gupta
Atul Gupta is one of the brothers whose extradition to South Africa was refused by the UAEImage: AFP/Getty Images
Law and JusticeSouth Africa

UAE rejects South Africa request to extradite Gupta brothers

43 minutes ago

South Africa has learned with "shock and dismay" that the United Arab Emirates turned down the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta, who are accused of organizing corruption on an industrial scale.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Poan

A court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has dismissed South Africa's request for the extradition of brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta, who face charges of political corruption, South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said on Friday.

"We learnt with shock and dismay that the extradition hearing had been concluded in the Dubai Court on the 13 February 2023 and our extradition request was unsuccessful," Lamola said in a statement.

The ultra-wealthy brothers ran a sprawling family business empire in South Africa for more than two decades after immigrating to the country from India.

What are the Gupta brothers accused of?

The Guptas are accused of using their connections with Jacob Zuma, president of South Africa from 2009 to 2018, to win contracts, influence cabinet appointments and siphon off state funds.

South Africa's case centers on an alleged 25-million-rand ($1.6-million or €1.5 million) fraud scheme linked to an agricultural feasibility study. Zuma and the Guptas have denied all wrongdoing.

The brothers left South Africa after Zuma was unseated in 2018. A judicial inquiry established in 2018 to examine allegations of graft during Zuma's years in power has recommended criminal charges against the Guptas.

South Africa filed the extradition request in July last year after the two were arrested in Dubai a month earlier. The arrests followed the inking of an extradition treaty between Pretoria and the UAE.

Police raid Gupta home

Why was the extradition request rejected?

Lamola said the Dubai court determined that the UAE had jurisdiction on the charge of money laundering, as the crime in question was alleged to have been committed in the country as well as in South Africa.

On the charge of fraud and corruption, "the court found that the arrest warrant relating to this charge was cancelled," the minister said.

"The reasons provided for denying our request are inexplicable and fly in the face of the assurances given by Emirati authorities that our requests meet their requirements," Lamola said.

He added that South Africa would "promptly appeal" the decision.

dh/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier of the Aidar battalion fires artillery in the direction of Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russia gaining ground in Bakhmut, says UK

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks in front of a banner demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa

What's driving Africa's demonstrations?

What's driving Africa's demonstrations?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Polen Krakau | Moj Logo im App Store auf einem Smartphone-Bildschirm

An Indian alternative to TikTok has millions of users

An Indian alternative to TikTok has millions of users

Digital World5 hours ago01:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland Ostermarsch in Berlin

Ukraine war divides Germany's Easter March peace demos

Ukraine war divides Germany's Easter March peace demos

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Members of Latvian National Armed Forces during Crystal Arrow 2022 exercise on March 7, 2022 in Adazi, Latvia.

Latvia reintroduces compulsory military service

Latvia reintroduces compulsory military service

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

DW-Webvideo | Ramadan im Erdbebengebiet in Syrien

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

Catastrophe23 hours ago01:35 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

ScienceApril 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

Sports13 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage