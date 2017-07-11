UAE, Israel firms sign deal after establishing ties

The UAE Apex National Investment company has signed a "strategic commercial agreement" with Israel's TeraGroup to conduct research into COVID-19 and develop a virus testing device, UAE's state news agency WAM reported.

The deal "is considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors," WAM quoted APEX's chairman Khalifa Yousef Khoury as saying. He added that it was "for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the novel coronavirus."

The agreement was signed at a press conference in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. It comes after Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced a US-brokered deal to normalize diplomatic ties between the two states. As part of the historic accord, Israel will have to halt its controversial plans to annex part of the occupied West Bank.

Following Thursday's breakthrough, the countries said in a joint statement: "The United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and development of a vaccine for the coronavirus."

The statement added that delegations from the two states would meet in the coming weeks to sign agreements related to investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications and other issues.

The UAE is now the third country, after Egypt and Jordan, to have diplomatic relations with Israel.

nm/aw (Reuters, dpa)