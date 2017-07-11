UAE: Chemical tanker involved in 'non-piracy' incident

British maritime officials reported a "non-piracy" incident in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tuesday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) sent out a warning based on a third-party source urging vessels in the area to "exercise extreme caution." The incident in question occurred 61 nautical miles (113 kilometers) east of Fujairah.

Reuters news agency reported Refinitiv, a global fintech and infrastructure firm, said the chemical tanker the Golden Brilliant has issued its status as "not under command" off the coast of Fujairah.

UKMTO describes the incident as "ongoing" on its website.

