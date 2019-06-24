U21 Euros: Germany win thriller to reach final

Germany 4-2 Romania

(Amiri 21', 90+4' Waldschmidt pen. 51', 90' - Puscas pen. 27', 44')

Nadiem Amiri took control of the ball inside his own half and ran. The Hoffenheim midfield ran and ran, and then he skipped past a Romanian defender before powering home a low drive. It was a moment of individual brilliance, the kind Germany have not been shy of delivering in this tournament. Against Romania, more moments of individual quality followed.

Romania's furious football after Germany's opener was exhilarating. George Puscas and Ianis Hagi led the charge as the yellow shirts swarmed around Germany. The speed and intensity of their transitional play was brilliant to watch, and was ultimately the reason that Romania led 2-1 at the break.

After Puscas had converted a penalty, he rose to arrow in a second with a brilliant header. Not even the second cooling break for drinks had saved Germany.

George Puscas had another outstanding game

With the crowd in Bologna cheering heavily for Romania, both the game and the atmosphere were suddenly against Germany.

This U21 team under Stefan Kuntz has continually found ways to rally against such situations. Against Romania, individual brilliance saved them again.

First Alexander Nübel made an absolutely outstanding reflex save, diving in the air to his left to deny Puscas a first-half hat trick, somehow palming away his bullet header. It was one of the key turning points in the game.

The penalty just six minutes after the restart that leveled the scores for Germany was another. With it came confidence and more control.

It was clear that Romania's intensity couldn't last, but just how dramatic the drop off would be suddenly became apparent.

Somehow, it was suddenly Germany's game to lose. Luca Waldschmidt missed two glorious chances to win after more good work by Amiri. Then substitute Lukas Nmecha blazed over inside the box with the goal at his mercy. If Germany were going to win it, the feeling was it had to be inside the 90 minutes. Another break might change the momentum again.

Luca Waldschmidt proved the match winner again

Then Waldschmidt, the tournament's top scorer, found his moment (not even his first of the tournament). The Freiburg striker hit a superb free kick from the edge of the box that clipped the inside of the post and went over the line. Club head coach Christian Streich will have raised a smile, but he might also have furrowed his brow. In the current football transfer market, this tournament will have seen Waldschmidt's stock rise dramatically.

Minutes later, more delirium ensued as Amiri scored a free kick of his own. On another day, this too would have been another moment of brilliance worthy of winning the game. But for this Germany team, moments of brilliance are quickly becoming the norm.