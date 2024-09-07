Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam, deaths reported in China

Vietnamese authorities warn Yagi is "one of the most powerful" typhoons threatening the region over the past decade, despite it losing some of its strength after hitting China.

The powerful Typhoon Yagi reached Vietnam on Saturday, after killing two people and injuring 92 others in China.

In Vietnam, the super typhoon brought wind speeds exceeding 149 kph (92 mph), state media reported, uprooting thousands of trees and sweeping ships and boats out to sea.

Yagi made landfall in the southern Chinese island of Hainan the day before.

The storm lashed "Hainan with heavy rain and gusty winds, leaving at least two dead and 92 injured", Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

How has Yagi affected Hainan?

Yagi packed maximum sustained winds of some 234 kph (145 mph) near its center when it made landfall, plucking trees and flooding roads. It caused power outages in over 800,000 households.

Some 420,000 Hainan residents were relocated before the storm reached the Chinese coast.

Yagi paralyzed the island of over 10 million people on Saturday, as all public transportation links remained broken. The tourist island's main airport in Haikou was closed until 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Super Typhoon Yagi hits China's Hainan island

Other parts of China, Vietnam expect Yagi

In the neighboring Guangdong province, over 574,000 residents were evacuated before the storm made a second landfall in the province's Xuwen County on Friday night.

Over 270 people sought refuge at Hong Kong's temporary government shelters on Friday. Yagi also caused the cancellation of over 100 flights in the city.

Some 420,000 residents of Hainan were evacuated due to the typhoon Image: CNS/AFP

On Saturday, as the typhoon moved further away from Haikou, the city's meteorological observatory downgraded its typhoon signal from red to orange.

Chinese meteorological authorities said the storm has slightly eased to Category 3 typhoon from Category 4, coming in at 187 kph (116 mph).

On Saturday afternoon (local time) it reached Vietnam making landfall in Hai Phong and Quang Ninh provinces. The path of the typhoon could take it near the UNESCO heritage site Halong Bay and the Gulf of Tonkin.

Ahead of the landfall, Vietnamese authorities described Yagi as "one of the most powerful typhoons in the region over the past decade."

rmt/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)