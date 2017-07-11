Typhoon Vamco devastates the Philippines, leaving scores dead

Police in northern provinces of the Philippines said Saturday that Typhoon Vamco had left at least 53 people dead and 22 more missing after causing flooding and landslides.

The "unprecedented" floodwater levels caused by the torrential rains forced some families in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela to seek refuge on their rooftops, according to reports by the dpa news agency.

Manuel Mamba, the Cagayan provincial governor, pleaded for more support on DZMM radio, saying: "This is unprecedented. It's our first time experiencing this kind of flooding, our rescuers are already overwhelmed."

"Our province has turned into an ocean of muddy floodwaters," he said.

Thousands left stranded

The Cagayan Valley, which is home to around 1.2 million people, saw particularly extreme levels of flooding as the nearby Magat Dam overflowed releasing the equivalent of two Olympic-sized swimming pools per second on Friday, according to government reports.

Almost 14,000 people were moved to evacuation centers as rescue teams were sent to Tuguegarao city early on Saturday with more help expected to come from nearby provinces, according to the coast guard.

The mayor of Tuguegarao, Jefferson Soriano, told DZMM radio that: "We believe it would take more than a week before the floods subside," provided there is no further rain.

The city was cut off from the rest of the country due to flooded roads, he added.

Trending storms

Locals took to social media to beg for help, sharing photos and addresses on Twitter under the hashtag #CagayanNeedsHelp, which became a trending topic with millions of tweets.

Houses in the capital city of Manila were left suberged after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco on Wednesday

Typhoon Vamco was the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines so far this year. It had already torn through the low-lying regions around the capital Manila on Wednesday leaving millions without electricity and claiming several lives.

Over 50 were killed during the four previous storms, all since October. The deadliest typhoon to hit the country was Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which left more than 6,300 dead and displaced over 4 million.

Vietnam is now braced for Vamco's arrival — landfall is expected on Sunday morning.

Packing winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour (103 miles per hour), Vamco is forecast to hit a swathe of Vietnam's coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province, the government's weather agency said.

