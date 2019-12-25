Typhoon Phanfone kills several on Christmas in Philippines

At least 13 people have been killed as the full effects of Typhoon Phanfone became apparent on Thursday, according to officials.

Among the dead were a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted, a man killed by a tree branch and another had a fatal

car accident due to the conditions, the Philippines disaster agency said.

The death toll may continue to rise as authorities search for a number of people who are still missing after the destructive winds came ashore over Christmas.

The confirmed fatalities were from the provinces of Iloilo, Leyte and Capiz.

Thousands affected, internet down

The deadly typhoon contained winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour).

Tens of thousands were left stranded, homeless or in fear for their lives as Phanfone caused destruction across the Southeast Asian country. Communication has become difficult, with online access and mobile phone coverage at a minimum.

The storm has left more than 24,000 residents stuck at ports or evacuation centers, and thousands of others housebound.

Phanfone, the 21st cyclone to hit the archipelagic country in 2019 alone, is expected to continue to wreak havoc until Saturday, according to the weather bureau.

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands Massive disruption Typhoon Kammuri has caused widespread disruption to life in the Philippines, shutting down schools, offices and transport amid fierce winds and heavy rain. Over 483,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Bicol and nearby provinces. Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain.

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands Not the first one this year Kammuri, locally called Tisoy, is the 20th cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, according to the weather bureau. It was expected to move past the country by Friday morning.

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands Airport shut down The storm's potent gusts forced authorities to close Manila's international airport on Tuesday as a precaution. Nearly 500 flights were cancelled, and officials warned passengers not to come to the airport.

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands Stranded travelers The Philippines' coast guard also suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding thousands of travelers, cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands Rescheduling games The Philippines is currently hosting thousands of Southeast Asian athletes for biennial regional games that opened on Saturday and run until December 11. The storm has forced organizers to postpone several events until later in the competition, among them surfing, kayak, windsurfing, polo, sailing, skateboarding and canoeing.

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri displaces hundreds of thousands A disaster-prone nation The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the archipelago of more than 100 million people one of the world's most disaster-prone nations. The country's deadliest cyclone on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013. Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru



