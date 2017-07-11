Typhoon Maysak: NZ livestock ship and crew missing in storm off Japan coast

A cargo ship from New Zealand went missing off the coast of Japan on Thursday as a typhoon bore down on the region.

The Japanese coastguard rescued one person as it searched for the ship, which has 43 people and almost 6,000 cattle on board.

The ship sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan as strong winds and rains from typhoon Maysak lashed the region.

The Gulf Livestock 1 left Napier on New Zealand's north island on August 14 with 5,867 cattle, heading for the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China. The expedition was supposed to last for around 17 days, New Zealand's foreign ministry told news agency Reuters.

The crew consisted of 39 citizens from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, Japan's coastguard confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said one person was rescued on Wednesday night after being spotted wearing a life jacket during the search.

North and South Korea badly affected

Maysak has also been causing devastation in South Korea, with winds reaching up to 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour, off the coastal region where the city of Gangneung is located. The typhoon is headed for North Korea, South Korea's weather agency said.

North Korea's state TV showed widespread flooding in the eastern coastal cities of Wonsan and Tanchon.

Typhoon Maysak is moving northward along the eastern side of the Korean Peninsula, in this image taken by South Korea's geostationary satellite

1 death, more than 2,000 evacuated

Maysak has resulted in at least one person dying and more than 2,200 people fleeing their homes in South Korea. The typhoon has taken out dozens of trees, utility poles and lamp posts, ripped off signboards, and damaged or flooded numerous homes and vehicles.

A woman in the southern city of Busan died after being injured by shattered window glass.

Four nuclear power reactors near Busan automatically shut down, but no leak of radioactive materials has yet been detected, South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

As of Thursday morning, officials have managed to restore electricity to roughly 40,000 homes with 80,000 still without power.

