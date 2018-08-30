 Typhoon Jebi hits Japan, strongest in 25 years | News | DW | 04.09.2018

News

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan, strongest in 25 years

More than 600 flights have been cancelled as Tokyo urged people in the path of the storm to evacuate. Authorities are preparing for the worst.

High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki as typhoon Jebi plows into Japan

Japanese authorities on Tuesday urged nearly 300,000 people to evacuate as typhoon Jebi made landfall.

At least 600 flights, along with dozens of ferries and trains, were cancelled as Jebi – Korean for "swallow" – continued on course for the western part of Honshu, Japan's largest main island.

Japanese weather bureau chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora issued a warning, saying Jebi could trigger landslides, flooding and tornadoes. Other meteorologists gave similar predictions.

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

'Winds and flooding'

"Damaging winds and coastal flooding may be the most significant impacts with this storm," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty. He added that high winds "will have the potential to cause significant damage."

Authorities recorded winds gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour) as it plowed into Japan's Honshu island.

Far from the eye of the storm, the capital of Tokyo was set to receive heavy rains in the afternoon.

Deadly year

This year, Japan has been hit by several deadly weather-related disasters, including a heat wave and torrential rains that triggered landslides and floods in July that left more than 220 people dead.

The disaster was considered the deadliest of its kind in more than 30 years.

  • An aerial photo shows a large swathe of Kurashiki under water.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Widespread flooding

    At least 100 people have died or are presumed dead, with dozens still missing, after torrential rains pummeled wide areas of western Japan. "We've never experienced this kind of rain before," an official at the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) told media.

  • Rescue workers search a house damaged by flooding

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Search for survivors

    Rescue workers have spent the past few days digging through mud and debris, searching for signs of life in flood-damaged homes. More than 70,000 emergency workers, including soldiers and police, have been deployed to assist in the mission. "It has been three days... It's possible that survivors will be found, but as the days pass the likelihood becomes slimmer," a soldier at the scene told AFP.

  • Japanese soldiers evacuate stranded residents in Kurashiki by boat.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    'Race against time'

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the situation "extremely serious" and ordered his government to "make an all-out effort" to rescue victims. "It's a race against time," Abe told ministers on Sunday morning. "There are still many people who have been unaccounted for. Some people have been isolated, calling for rescue."

  • Only the rooftop of this house is above water, as where six people with a handful of belongings wait to be rescued.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Stranded

    In the hard-hit city of Kurashiki, about 670 kilometers (415 miles) from Tokyo, residents fled to their rooftops to wait for help. Around 700 helicopters were deployed to fly over submerged areas to look for survivors.

  • Houses destroyed by landslides

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Evacuations

    At the height of the flooding, Japanese authorities ordered more than 2.3 million people, and advised 2 million others, to evacuate their homes. Despite the warnings, many people opted to stay at home, becoming trapped by flash flooding or sudden landslides.

  • A landslide buried a railway track under mud and trees while knocking a train off the rails.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Stopped in its tracks

    Critical infrastructure has also been hit, including railway tracks and power lines. Nearly 13,000 customers had no electricity, utility companies said Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people were also without water.

  • Buildings lie in ruins after being struck by a massive landslide.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Crisis at home

    Local media reported that Prime Minister Abe was expected to visit areas worst affected by flash flooding in the coming days. Reports said he had called off a foreign trip this week to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt as a result of the disaster.


ls/aw (Reuters, dpa)

