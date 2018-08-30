Typhoon Jebi hits Japan, strongest in 25 years

More than 600 flights have been cancelled as Tokyo urged people in the path of the storm to evacuate. Authorities are preparing for the worst.
Japanese authorities on Tuesday urged nearly 300,000 people to evacuate as typhoon Jebi made landfall.
At least 600 flights, along with dozens of ferries and trains, were cancelled as Jebi – Korean for "swallow" – continued on course for the western part of Honshu, Japan's largest main island.
Japanese weather bureau chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora issued a warning, saying Jebi could trigger landslides, flooding and tornadoes. Other meteorologists gave similar predictions.
Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?
'Winds and flooding'
"Damaging winds and coastal flooding may be the most significant impacts with this storm," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty. He added that high winds "will have the potential to cause significant damage."
Authorities recorded winds gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour) as it plowed into Japan's Honshu island.
Far from the eye of the storm, the capital of Tokyo was set to receive heavy rains in the afternoon.
Deadly year
This year, Japan has been hit by several deadly weather-related disasters, including a heat wave and torrential rains that triggered landslides and floods in July that left more than 220 people dead.
The disaster was considered the deadliest of its kind in more than 30 years.
ls/aw (Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Scorching sun, mud-coated roads, damaged transportation networks and a lack of drinking water are posing a challenge for relief work. The worst weather disaster in Japan in decades has claimed over 150 lives. (10.07.2018)
Japan has issued fresh health warnings amid temperatures of 40C (106F) that extremely hot days "are expected to continue until early August." Japan has recorded its highest ever temperature during the deadly heat wave. (23.07.2018)