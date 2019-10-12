Typhoon Hagibis tears across Japan

Hagibis has slammed into Japan, killing at least four people and triggering landslides and floods. Several people have been reported missing, while millions have been ordered to leave their homes.
At least four people were confirmed dead early Sunday after Typhoon Hagibistore across Japan.
The storm — one of the most powerful tropical cyclones to ever hit the country — unleashed heavy rain and winds, paralyzing the capital, Tokyo, and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders to more than 6 million people.
"Damage from floods and landslides is likely taking place already," an official from Japan's Meteorological Agency said. "It is critical that people take action urgently to protect their lives and the lives of loved ones."
Public broadcaster NHK reported that around 80 people had suffered injuries, while at least 17 were reported missing.
The typhoon caused widespread chaos in and around Tokyo, forcing the suspension of train services and the cancellation of more than a thousand flights. Some 270,000 households were without power, NHK said.
Three Rugby World Cup matches were also canceled, while qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit, was postponed.
Hagibis, which means "speed" in Filipino, made landfall southwest of Tokyo at around 7 p.m. local time (1000 UTC) on Saturday. Its arrival was followed by a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in Chiba, east of the capital.
Wind gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour) lashed parts of the country, while record-breaking rainfall caused several rivers to break their banks.
Hagibis comes just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai , resulted in two deaths and dozens of injuries in the city of Chiba.
Japan receives approximately 20 typhoons per year, but it is rare for Tokyo to be affected.
The Japanese government has said that Hagibis could be the worst storm to hit the capital since 1958, when a typhoon resulted in more than 1,000 deaths and flooded 500,000 homes.
nm/bk (AFP, AP)
