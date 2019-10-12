Typhoon Hagibis hits Japan hard

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, around 7 pm local time (10:00 UTC) on Saturday.

The typhoon, expected to be the worst to have hit the country in six decades, lashed the country's eastern coast with heavy rains most of the day.

Noncompulsory evacuation orders have been issued to roughly 600,000 people, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Hagibis has caused landslides and flooding, while a 5.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

One person was killed in the city of Ichihara, east of Tokyo, before the storm hit land, with local media saying he had been in a vehicle that overturned.

Hagibis has already caused major disruption to transport services, as well as sporting events in the country. Two Rugby World Cup matches have been canceled and qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit, five hours to the south of the capital, has been postponed. In excess of 1,600 flights have been grounded as Japan came to a virtual standstill.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of dangerously heavy rainfall in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, including Gunma, Saitama and Kanagawa.

"Be ready for rainfall of the kind that you have never experienced," said meteorological agency official Yasushi Kajihara, adding that parts of the country usually safe from typhoons might prove vulnerable this time.

"Take all measures necessary to save your life," he said.

Tokyo braces for Hagibis

Hagibis, which means "speed" in Filipino, hurtled towards the Japanese capital with winds expected to reach maximum speeds of 216 kilometers per hour (134 miles per hour), JMA said.

The JMA forecast up to 80 centimeters (31.5 inches) of rainfall.

People stocked up on water and food ahead of anticipated power outages.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet hosted a disaster management meeting Friday. He said 17,000 police and military forces were ready to be deployed to ensure the safety of citizens.

"The typhoon could cause power outages, damage to infrastructure and significantly affect people's lives," Abe said.

Japan receives approximately 20 typhoons per year, but it is not very common for Tokyo to be affected.

Hagibis is approaching just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai , resulted in two deaths and dozens of injuries in the city of Chiba.

The typhoon that hit the Tokyo area 61 years ago resulted in more than 1,000 deaths, as well as causing 500,000 houses to be flooded.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Three names - one phenomenon Hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone are actually three names for the same phenomenon. Along the North American coast they are called hurricanes, in East and Southeast Asia they are called typhoons, and near India and Australia they are called cyclones. But despite the different names, they develop in the same way.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation A cyclone is created Tropical storms develop over oceans when the water temperature is at least 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). As the warm water evaporates and condenses, the air around it heats up and drags cooler air upwards, creating powerful winds.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation The eye of the storm The Earth's rotation causes the air stream to move around the eye of the storm, which can be up to 50 kilometers wide. This area is nearly completely free of clouds and wind.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation A storm hits land When a tropical storm hits a coastline, it becomes weaker due to the lack of warm water. In Australia, "Marcia" was soon downgraded to a category one storm, while "Lam" weakened after striking near Brisbane. Masses of water from the sea often cause the worst damage - as seen here in China after Typhoon Nanmadol in August 2011.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Chaos ensues Hurricane Sandy was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean. It caused waves of up to 4 meters high, fires, power outages and broken dykes. Sandy arrived with winds at speeds of more than 145 kilometers per hour. Cuba, New York and New Jersey were particularly affected.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Destructive vortex Tornadoes however, are non-tropical whirlwinds that can occur anywhere a storm is brewing. Local temperature differences force warm air upwards and cold air down, and a column of warm air rotates upwards at an increasing velocity. Tornadoes are usually only a maximum of 1 kilometer in diameter.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Fastest storms As the warm air rises, it forms a funnel, the main characteristic of a tornado. Inside the funnel, the speed of the air can be tremendous - up to 500 kilometers per hour. Tornadoes are the fastest whirlwind type of weather phenomenon.

Hurricanes - the power of devastation Trail of destruction A tornado can leave a trail of destruction several kilometers long. In the US Midwest, tornadoes occur several hundred times a year, as dry, cold air from the north hits damp, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It's different in other countries - in Germany, for example, tornadoes occasionally occur along the coast. Author: Brigitte Osterath / ew



shs/tj (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.