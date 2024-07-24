Typhoon Gaemi hits China after cargo ship sinks in Taiwan

Typhoon Gaemi swept into China after it tore across Taiwan, causing a cargo ship to sink. The storm also exacerbated monsoons in the Philippines, triggering flooding and landslides.

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in China on Thursday after leaving a trail of destruction across Taiwan and causing a cargo ship to sink.

The storm hit Fujian province on Thursday evening after roaring across the Chinese seaboard.

Earlier, Gaemi caused the cargo ship Fu-Shun to sink off Kaohsiung Harbor in Taiwan.

Nine of the crew members from Myanmar went missing in the incident, but three of them were later found washed ashore.

Gaemi hit Taiwan on Wednesday, hitting the eastern Yilan County at around 12 a.m. local time (1600 GMT Wednesday). It then moved to the Taiwan Strait early on Thursday, the Central Weather Administration said.

The storm left a trail of destruction across Taiwan Image: Pingtung Fire Department/AP/dpa/picture alliance

While the intensity of the typhoon has reduced, authorities have warned residents of southern and central Taiwan that there may be flooding in the following days.

About 87,000 households were without electricity as of Thursday morning, while schools, workplaces and financial markets remained closed for a second day.

The superstorm brought strong winds and heavy rains to the island before its arrival, killing at least four people, according to the disaster management center — one by a falling tree and the other after part of a building fell on a car — and injuring as many as 500 others.

Typhoon Gaemi expected to be the strongest storm in 8 years

With around 29,000 soldiers on standby for disaster relief, President Lai Ching-te had urged people to "put safety first" during a morning emergency briefing on Wednesday.

Before making landfall, Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect the island, was packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kilometers (118 miles) per hour.

It was estimated to bring about 1,800 millimeters or 70 inches of rain to southern and central Taiwan.

The storm has already affected Japan and the Philippines, enhancing the seasonal monsoon rains in Manila. The rains set off a dozen landslides and floods over five days, killing at least eight people, according to Philippine authorities.

An oil tanker also sank in Manila Bay due to the heavy rains and rough seas, raising the risk of an unprecedented oil spill.

After crossing the Taiwan Strait, Gaemi hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian late on Thursday afternoon.

"This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years. It's charging directly towards the east coast and if it makes landfall here the damage would be enormous," fishing boat captain Hung Chun told Reuters news agency.

The superstorm brought strong winds and heavy rains to the island Image: Pingtung Fire Department/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Taiwan evacuates 4,000 evacuated and grounds 400 flights

The Taiwanese government said more than 4,000 people had been evacuated from sparsely populated mountainous regions that were at high risk of landslides from torrential rain.

Taiwan also canceled around 400 flights. Railway operations have been stopped since noon. However, a few trains between north and south Taiwan would continue to operate.

However, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest chipmaker, said its factories on the island would continue production as normal, though it has activated routine preparations.

Typhoon Gaemi heads for China after wreaking havoc on Taiwan To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

China halts passenger trains to minimize impact from Gaemi

China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, said it would halt all passenger trains in the Fujian province on Thursday and some on Friday owing to the storm.

Authorities said the capital, Beijing, could receive up to 150 millimeters (six inches) of rain in a 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday evening.

They have ordered the temporary closure of some tourist spots as well as mountain and riverside hostels out of safety concerns.

Beijing residents received text messages urging them to reduce outdoor activity, stay away from hilly or riverside areas, and take note of places of shelter.

Authorities in neighboring Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing and is home to more than 70 million people, also warned of flooding, state news agency Xinhua said.

In the Philippines, rains spurred by Gaemi have caused at least 20 deaths.

zc, sri, tg/rm (AP, AFP, Reuters)