Typhoon Chanthu set for Taiwan after lashing Philippines

Typhoon Chanthu slammed into northern Philippines on Saturday, prompting hundreds to evacuate their homes amid heavy rains and strong winds.

At least 415 people were forced to flee their homes ahead of the storm in case of flash floods and rain-triggered landslides, the Philippines' national disaster agency reported.

Chanthu sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (or 127 mph) and gusts of up to 250 kph as it made landfall over Batanes province. Earlier, the storm passed the north-eastern coast of the island of Luzon, but no flooding or damage was reported.

Taiwan cancels flights, urges residents to remain indoors

The eye of the storm was forecast to pass Taiwan's east coast on Sunday, the Central Wealth Bureau (CWB) said. The storm is then expected to hit China's mainland.

On Saturday, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen urged residents to stay indoors as torrential rain and strong winds started to roar through eastern parts of the island.

"People living in low-laying coastal areas and mountains have to stay highly alert," Tsai said.

Chanthu was currently southeast of Taiwan's southern tip, between the island and the Philippines, moving north with winds of 173 kph (108 mph) and gusts up to 209 kph (130 mph), according to the CWB.

The typhoon has prompted Taiwan to cancel domestic and international flights, ferries and train services, according to Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration.

According to the Central News Agency, 46 ferries to Matsu and other outlying islands have been canceled, and some trains in southern Taiwan — where a typhoon warning was issued on Friday — were suspended.

