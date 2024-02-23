  1. Skip to content
ConflictsUkraine

Two years into the Ukraine war: Where is it headed?

Nick Connolly
February 23, 2024

Ukraine and the world are marking two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Two years of war that have killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and displaced millions. DW's Nick Connolly poses the question: Where is this going?

https://p.dw.com/p/4cmaJ
