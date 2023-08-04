  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
ConflictsUnited States of America

Two US Navy sailors arrested on China spying charges

39 minutes ago

The Navy servicemembers are accused of providing Chinese intelligence with sensitive information, including detailed technical manuals for warships and their weapons systems.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UlFt
The amphibious assault ship USS Essex at sea
Technical details of the USS Essex were shared with Chinese intelligence by one of the ship's machinistsImage: picture alliance

Two US Navy servicemembers were arrested for "transmitting military information" to China, the US justice department said Thursday.

US Navy sailor Jinchao Wei was arrested Wednesday while boarding the San Diego California-based USS Essex, the amphibious assault ship on which he served as a machinist's mate.

In his role aboard the Essex, Wei held a US security clearance and had access to sensitive national defense information about weapons, propulsion and desalination systems, the Justice Department said.

Sensitive information about Navy ships leaked to China 

In February 2022, Wei "began communicating" with a Chinese intelligence officer, who asked him to provide information about the Essex and other Navy ships, according to the indictment.

Wei is accused of passing on detailed information about weapons systems and aircraft aboard the amphibious assault ships, which serve as small-scale aircraft carriers. This included photographs and videos, and manuals containing technical data about Navy ships.

He was paid thousands of dollars by the Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for the information, according to the indictment.

Wei, who was in the process of becoming a US citizen during this time, was even congratulated by the Chinese intelligence officer after being granted citizenship, according to  US Attorney Randy Grossman for the Southern District of California.

Grossman added that Wei "chose to turn his back on his newly adopted country" for greed.

US releases video of 'unsafe' warship encounter

The other case was separate but also in California. Wenheng Zhao, who worked at Naval Base Ventura County, and held a security clearance, was arrested and charged with conspiring to collect nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for sensitive military information.

Zhao is accused of passing on US naval exercise plans, operational orders, and images of electrical systems at Navy facilities between August 2021 and May 2023, according to the indictment.

China 'compromised' US military members

It is unclear if the two Navy servicemembers were contacted and paid by the same Chinese intelligence officer as part of a larger operation.

US Federal officials speaking at a press conference in San Diego did not specify whether Wei and Zhao were aware of the other's actions.

Both men pleaded not guilty in federal courts in San Diego and Los Angeles.

"These arrests are a reminder of the relentless, aggressive efforts of the People's Republic of China (PRC) to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it," said Suzanne Turner, Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division in a press release.

"The PRC compromised enlisted personnel to secure sensitive military information that could seriously jeopardize US national security," she added.

wmr/rc (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Chinese Military Exercise Targets Taiwan

Chinese Military Exercise Targets Taiwan

As China ends its three day military exercises around Taiwan, French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe should stay out of any conflict between Beijing and Washington. Bradley Bowman from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies tells Brent Goff that Macron’s statements are deeply disappointing and short sighted.
PoliticsApril 11, 202307:04 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Former US President Donald Trump sits next to his attorney Todd Blanche as he faces charges before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in plot to overturn election

Law and Justice3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian soldier stands in front of armourned vehicles

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan's women's football team did find a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Soccer15 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A protest against high rents by the Brandenburg Gate in September 2021

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny appears behind bars in a prison uniform

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Morocco in support of Rif Movement leader Nasser Zefzafi

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food Security10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

SoccerAugust 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage