Two trains collide in southwestern England

Police in southwestern England said they were responding to a crash involving two trains in Salisbury on Sunday.

"We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," Wiltshire police tweeted.

The BBC reported that at least 13 people were injured.

British transport police said the incident occurred in a tunnel and there were reports that a train had derailed.

More to come on this breaking news story...

sms/jsi (Reuters, DPA)