Two trains collide in southwestern England

Two trains collided in the southwestern English city of Salisbury on Sunday, causing one of the trains to derail on impact and leaving several people injured. No fatalities were reported.

Wiltshire police said fire trucks and ambulances were at the Fisherton Tunnel crash site.

"We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," Wiltshire police tweeted.

The BBC reported that at least 13 people were injured.

A train travelling from Portsmouth to Bristol and a second train travelling from Waterloo Station in London to Honiton were involved in the crash, according to train operator Great Western Railways said one.

Unconfirmed images shared on social media by a train enthusiast showed passenger trains lying askew.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said signaling equipment near the crash had failed.

Train operators report delays in the region.

sms, ar/aw (Reuters, DPA)