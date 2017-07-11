 Two trains collide in southwestern England | News | DW | 31.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Two trains collide in southwestern England

Two trains collided in the southern English city of Salisbury Sunday. While no deaths were reported, British transport police say several people were injured.

Emergency services on London Road in Salisbury, Wiltshire, near to the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury

Fifty firefighters are at the scene of the collision in which up to a dozen passengers are believed to have been injured

Two trains collided in the southwestern English city of Salisbury on Sunday, causing one of the trains to derail on impact and leaving several people injured. No fatalities were reported.

Wiltshire police said fire trucks and ambulances were at the Fisherton Tunnel crash site.

"We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," Wiltshire police tweeted.

The BBC reported that at least 13 people were injured.

A train travelling from Portsmouth to Bristol and a second train travelling from Waterloo Station in London to Honiton were involved in the crash, according to train operator Great Western Railways said one.

Unconfirmed images shared on social media by a train enthusiast showed passenger trains lying askew.

 

A spokesperson for Network Rail said signaling equipment near the crash had failed.

Train operators report delays in the region.

sms, ar/aw (Reuters, DPA)

Advertisement