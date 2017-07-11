Two trains collide in southwestern England

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police in southwestern England said they were responding to a crash involving two trains in the city of Salisbury. More than a dozen people were reported injured.
"We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," Wiltshire police tweeted.
The BBC reported that at least 13 people were injured.
British transport police said the incident occurred in a tunnel and there were reports that a train had derailed.
More to come on this breaking news story...
sms/jsi (Reuters, DPA)