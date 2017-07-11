 Two trains collide in southwestern England | News | DW | 31.10.2021



Police in southwestern England said they were responding to a crash involving two trains in the city of Salisbury. More than a dozen people were reported injured.

Police in southwestern England said they were responding to a crash involving two trains in Salisbury on Sunday.

"We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," Wiltshire police tweeted.

The BBC reported that at least 13 people were injured.

British transport police said the incident occurred in a tunnel and there were reports that a train had derailed.

More to come on this breaking news story...

sms/jsi (Reuters, DPA)

