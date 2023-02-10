  1. Skip to content
Former Cypriot Foreign Minister and presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides casts his vote at the Geroskypou polling center in the western Paphos district, on February 5, 2023
Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides is ahead in the polls going into Sunday’s runoffImage: IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP
PoliticsCyprus

Two top diplomats battle it out for Greek Cypriot presidency

Loukianos Lyritsas in Nicosia
26 minutes ago

A center-right former foreign minister and a diplomat backed by a left-wing party go head-to-head in a runoff election this weekend after no candidate secured a majority in the first round of voting on February 5.

Voters in Cyprus will go to the polls on Sunday, February 12, to elect their eighth president since becoming an independent republic almost 64 years ago. They will be choosing between two Foreign Ministry diplomats who are going head-to-head in the second round of the presidential election.

Former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides emerged as the center-right candidate, despite his failure to gain the support of the ruling right-wing Democratic Rally (DISY) of which he was once a member.

Christodoulides faces off against career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, who is backed by the leftist Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL).

Presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis in a television studio prior to the live televised debate in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Andreas Mavroyiannis, who is the second candidate in the presidential election runoff, is independent but backed by the left-wing AKEL partyImage: Petros Karadjias/AP Photo/picture alliance

In the first round of the elections, Christodoulides received 32% of the vote, and Mavroyiannis 29.6%, leaving the candidate of the ruling DISY, Averof Neofytou, trailing in third.

Frontrunner split from party to run for president

Nikos Christodoulides is one of the closest associates of the outgoing President Nikos Anastasiades and a former career diplomat at the Foreign Ministry. He was appointed government spokesman in 2014 and foreign minister in 2018. His decision to run for president — ignoring the internal procedures of his then party, DISY — was viewed by fellow members and officials as a divisive act that ultimately led to his expulsion from the party.

After breaking ranks with DISY, Christodoulides positioned himself as an independent candidate. He has the backing of three parties, the Democratic Party (DIKO), the Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) and the Democratic Alignment (DIPA) and several public figures on the Cypriot right. His widespread popularity remains his biggest asset.

Opponents blame Christodoulides for deadlock in Cyprus problem

During his election campaign, Christodoulides' profile as a consensual, moderate politician took a blow when his political opponents claimed he was partly responsible for the deadlock in what is known as the "Cyprus problem" during his time as minister of foreign affairs.

The Selimiye mosque and the Phaneromeni Church in the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus, April 22, 2019
The Selimiye mosque and the Phaneromeni Church rise on opposite sides of the capital city of Cyprus, Nicosia (Lefkosa in Turkish), which has been divided by a United Nations green line since 1974Image: Diego Cupolo/Zuma/imago images

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, following Turkish military intervention after a Greek-backed coup. Numerous United Nations attempts at mediation between the Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus in the south and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north have failed to overcome the division. Ever since Greek Cypriots overwhelmingly voted against the Annan Plan (named after the then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan) — a UN proposal to unite the island by establishing a bizonal, bicommunal federation — the situation has been at an impasse.

Christodoulides' credibility in this respect was shaken by the fact that he has the backing of parties that are traditionally tough on talks to solve the decades-old division of the island and are opposed to a bizonal, bicommunal federation (BBF).

Seasoned diplomat with years of international experience

The second candidate in the runoff, Andreas Mavroyiannis, also a career diplomat, has been a close associate of several presidents of the Republic of Cyprus. He served as the negotiator for the Greek Cypriot side in the Cyprus talks under the presidency of Nikos Anastasiades and was Cyprus' Permanent Representative in the UN during a difficult period for the country after the rejection of the Annan Plan.

His wealth of experience at international level lends credibility to his candidacy in that many feel he could breathe new life into the negotiations on the Cyprus problem and achieve a compromise between the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot sides.

Independent candidate backed by the left

Although he has the backing of the leftist AKEL, Mavroyiannis refuses to declare himself a supporter of any particular political ideology. His critics are quick to point to the fact that AKEL was the party in power at the start of the 2008 economic crisis.

Averof Neofytou waves to supporters during a pre-election rally in Nicosia, Cyprus, February 2, 2023
Christodoulides’ candidacy divided the right-wing vote in the first round and meant that Averof Neofytou (above), leader of the ruling DISY party, did not make it into the runoffImage: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS

Mavroyiannis has dismissed this criticism, saying that he intends to govern Cyprus based on the values of a free market economy.

Dual political polarization 

In the runup to the second round of the election, Greek Cypriot voters are polarized in two ways: On the one hand, there is the ideological rift between the left and the right and on the other, the rift between those who support a bizonal, bicommunal federation as a solution to the Cyprus problem and those who oppose it.

Given his popularity and the fact that he is a close associate of the outgoing president and former member of the ruling DISY, Nikos Christodoulides would seem on paper to be the candidate most likely to attract votes from the right wing of the electorate.

However, the fact that his candidacy divided the right-wing vote in the first round and meant that DISY leader Averof Neofytou did not make it into the runoff, created ill-will within the party. In addition, the fact that Christodoulides is supported by parties opposed to the BBF solution means that some DISY voters are having second thoughts about his candidacy. As a result, many expect a considerable shift in support to Mavroyiannis.

Indeed, after a long, stormy meeting on Tuesday evening, the ruling DISY party announced that it intended to serve in opposition for the next five years and urged its members to vote as their conscience dictates, effectively refusing to back former member Christodoulides.

Edited by: Rüdiger Rossig and Aingeal Flanagan

Rescuers and Adnan Mohammet Korkut's mother surround him after he was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll rises, rescues dwindle

Catastrophe2 hours ago
