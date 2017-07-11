Two missing after cargo ships collide in the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark

Two cargo ships collided in foggy conditions in the Baltic Sea Monday off the coast of the southern Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, Swedish Maritime Administration authorities said.

Jonas Franzen, the head of communications at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told DW that his agency suspects that two cargo ships, one Danish flagged and the other British, collided. The incident occurred in Swedish territorial waters.

By mid-Monday, Swedish tabloid Expressen reported the search was called off as water temperatures were too cold to survive in.

Watch video 04:27 Deadly legacy: Explosives in the Baltic Sea

What ships collided in the Baltic Sea?

The Danish ship, the 55-meter Karin Hoej, capsized and was carrying no cargo at the time. The Danish defense joint operations center told Reuters the two on board at the time are missing.

Soren Hoj, the managing director of the shipping company Rederiet Hoj that owns the Karin Hoej, told Reuters, "I can confirm an accident has happened, but I do not know the circumstances."

Hoj said the ship was en route to Nykobing Falster in southern Denmark from Sodertalje in Sweden at the time of the accident.

The 90-meter, British-registered Scot Carrier is "not in distress" and "is helping in the search right now," Franzen said. The Scot Carrier was traveling to Montrose in Scotland from Salacgriva, Latvia.

The water where the crash occurred is around four to six degrees Centigrade (39 to 43 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.



Watch video 04:15 The Baltic Sea Philharmonic Performs without notes

What is the situation following the collision?

More than five hours after the crash, rescue workers were still combing the seas amid debris from the collision. Swedish divers were on standby.

It is unclear how many were on board the two ships at the time of the collision, but Franzen said they believed a crew of at least two would have been aboard the capsized vessel.

The Swedish coast guard sent two surveillance aircraft to the site and one rescue ship with two more on their way from Malmö and Gotland while the Danes dispatched a rescue boat from Bornholm island as well as a rescue chopper.

"A preliminary investigation into gross negligence in maritime traffic is being conducted under the direction of prosecutors," the Swedish coast guard said in a statement.

Collisions such as the one Monday in the Baltic Sea are rare.

ar/msh (AP, Reuters)