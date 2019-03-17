 Two men wounded by far-right gunman in French mosque shooting | News | DW | 28.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Two men wounded by far-right gunman in French mosque shooting

Two men in their seventies have been shot by a fellow pensioner in the Basque region of France. They interrupted the man as he tried to set fire to a mosque. Police later arrested the suspect.

Frankreich Anschlag auf Moschee in Bayonne (picture-alliance/dpa/Chopin Jean Daniel)

Two men aged 74 and 78 were shot and seriously injured on Monday as they tried to stop an attacker from setting a mosque ablaze in the southwestern city of Bayonne. 

Police said they arrested the shooter at his home shortly after the attack. 

French President Emmanuel Macron said he "firmly condemned" the "heinous" mosque attack. "The Republic will never tolerate hatred," he wrote on his Twitter account. "Everything will be done to punish the perpetrators and protect our Muslim compatriots. I commit myself to it."

According to local authorities, the suspect was trying to set the door of the mosque on fire when the two men, took him by surprise. The suspect shot the two men before attempting to set a vehicle on fire while leaving the scene. 

Former candidate for Le Pen's party? 

Although police did not publish the man's identity, local media identified him as an 84-year-old former candidate for  Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party. A spokesman for the party told German news agency dpa that this was true, but that the man had been expelled from the party in 2015.

Le Pen condemned the attack, tweeting that it was "an indescribable act utterly contrary to the values of our movement."

France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted, "The suspected assailant was arrested by national police ... Solidarity and support to the Muslim community, who are understandably shocked and alarmed."

Firemen and police officers stand outside the mosque in Bayonne.

Police said they later arrested the suspect at his residence

Read more: Terrorism does not discriminate 

Hours before the attack, the President had met with Muslim leaders to discuss secularism and the wearing of headscarves by some Muslim women. 

mvb/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

France's far-right National Rally joins Salvini's European alliance

Marine Le Pen has thrown her weight behind Salvini's new pan-European right-wing bloc. So far the group has garnered support from nationalist parties in Austria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia and Finland. (20.04.2019)  

France's Marine Le Pen stokes anti-EU sentiment

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party hopes to surge in May's elections for the European Parliament. What role does it play as part of a broader euroskeptic boost across Europe? Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (22.02.2019)  

Africa's CFA Franc – colonial relic or stabilizing force?

Some praise the French-backed CFA franc for its stability, others denounce it as a colonial hangover. The benefits and drawbacks of Africa's CFA currencies are being more hotly disputed than ever before. (27.05.2019)  

Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate

Terrorism has largely been perceived in the West as the work of Islamists. The attack on Muslims in Christchurch shows that Islamophobic hate has equally deadly consequences, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (15.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Related content

Terroranschlag Christchurch Abdul Aziz

New Zealand terror attacks: The hero of Christchurch talks 17.03.2019

Armed only with a credit card reader, Abdul Aziz Wahabzada confronted the attacker in Christchurch. His actions are believed to have prevented further deaths. He talks to DW.

Neuseeland Wellington Parlament Rede Ardern Waffengesetze

New Zealand PM vows mosque attacker will remain 'nameless' 19.03.2019

In a special session at parliament, Jacinda Ardern pledged to deny the Christchurch attacker the notoriety he craved. She also heavily criticized the role of social media platforms in the tragedy.

Livestream GMF 2017

New Zealand seeks answers from Facebook over livestreamed massacre 17.03.2019

Serious questions have been raised about tech companies' ability to police extremist content after footage of New Zealand's mosque shootings was broadcast live on Facebook. The prime minister said she wants answers.

Advertisement