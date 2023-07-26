Two Koreas mark 70 years since suspension of war

ConflictsNorth KoreaTwo Koreas mark 70 years since suspension of warTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsNorth KoreaGeorg Matthes44 minutes ago44 minutes agoThis year marks 70 years since fighting in the Korean War came to an end. Along the demilitarized zone, soldiers are ever ready to pick up where they left off. As South Koreans debate nuclear armament, chances of reunification remain remote.https://p.dw.com/p/4UQm9Advertisement