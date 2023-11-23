  1. Skip to content
Two killed in US-Canada border explosion

November 23, 2023

Two people were killed when a car exploded on the US Canada border. One border guard was also injured when the vehicle crashed on the US side at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls. The local sheriff has described the incident as a 'tragic accident.'

