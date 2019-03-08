Two killed in triple loop roller coaster accident in Mexico

Two people were killed and two others injured when a rollercoaster carriage derailed at an amusement park in Mexico City.

The governor's office said in a statement there was "an unfortunate accident" on the ride called Quimera.

Read more: 10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe

The accident happened at the La Feria de Chapultepec amusement park in the capital on Saturday.

Initial reports suggested the last carriage came off the tracks and fell some 10 meters (30 feet) to the ground.

Local journalist Carlos Jimenez shared a video of the accident on Twitter.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, died. Two women were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The governor's office said the park would be permanently closed pending an investigation and verification the facility is safe.

The La Feria amusement park describes the Quimera ride as a triple loop roller coaster that can reach up to 85 kilometers per hour.

"How long is 1 kilometer? And if we put 3 loops, do you dare?" the amusement park writes on its website.

The roller coaster was built by former German amusement ride manufacturer Anton Schwarzkopf in 1984. It spent 12 years in Germany before being sold several times until landing in Mexico.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Disneyland Paris, France Happy Birthday! In 2017 Disneyland Paris celebrates its 25th anniversary. The park is known for bringing to life the fantasy characters and worlds of Disney films - first and foremost, Minnie and Mickey Mouse. Every year, some 15 million visitors stream through the castle gates. The park itself is vast. Its nearly 2,000 hectares equal about one fifth the total area of Paris!

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Europa-Park in Rust, Germany The Europa-Park outside Freiburg in September 2016 won the international award for best amusement park in the world. Germany's biggest amusement park boasts over 100 attractions in 14 European-themed areas. The big star among the roller coasters is the Blue Fire. It makes the sprint from zero to 100 k/h (62 mi/h) in just two and a half seconds.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Viennese Prater, Austria In a green pocket of land in the middle of Vienna you can find the oldest amusement park in the world, the Wurstelprater. A model for many parks that followed, last year it was celebrating its 250th anniversary. Over four million visitors flock to the fair's stages and rides every year. One highlight is the 65-meter-high Ferris wheel, one of Vienna's most famous landmarks.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Gardaland in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy Gardaland is a fantasy world designed in loving detail around a magic tree. This is the lair of the park mascot, the dragon Prezzemolo (English: parsley). Every year, around 2.75 million people are drawn to the park on Lake Garda to enjoy its more than forty attractions, divided into four areas: Adrenaline, Adventure, Fantasy and Show.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe PortAventura in Salou, Spain Spain's largest amusement park, PortAventura, south of Barcelona, also has a range of areas, each with its own theme, among them Mediterrània and Polynesia. The park is highly popular with both tourists and local residents, clocking up to some 3.5 million annual visitors. In 2007, it opened one of Europe's fastest roller coasters, the Furius Baco, with a maximum speed of 135 k/h (83 mi/h).

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Zoomarine Algarve in Guia, Portugal Most of the rolling and looping at Zoomarine in Guia, Portugal, is done by marine mammals: dolphins, seals, harbor seals and sea lions perform all kinds of stunts in a variety of shows. The park-resident parrots also take to the stage. Visiting land-bound hominids can test out aquatic habitats in the wave pool and on water slides.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Alton Towers in Farley, Britain This amusement park is tucked a bit out of the way, north of Birmingham, England. Alton Towers takes its name from a ruined Gothic castle that forms its centerpiece. Inside, park-goers find the Hex ride, challenging them to attempt to break an old spell. Among the different areas is a botanical garden commanding an excellent view of the complex.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Efteling in Kaatsheuvel, the Netherlands Efteling is all about fairy tales and their denizens: trolls, elves and dragons. They inhabit over thirty attractions, including a 3D cinema, a water coaster and a fairy-tale forest. The newest is the Baron 1898 roller coaster. Its passengers become players in a story: friends of a wealthy baron who has struck gold in an old coal mine. They accompany him down into the bowels of the Earth.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Legoland in Billund, Denmark Legoland in Billund, Denmark, is constructed of Lego blocks of every shape and color -some 60 million of them. The park was opened in 1968 just a few kilometers from the actual Lego factory as the first of currently ten Legolands around the world. This one also features rides, but the main attraction remains the miniature houses, ships and cars all made of Lego blocks.

10 spectacular amusement parks in Europe Liseberg in Gothenburg, Sweden In the middle of Gothenburg, Sweden, is Scandinavia's biggest amusement park, Liseberg. Around three million visitors come here every year. Among the highlights are the free-fall tower AtmosFear, which drops its brave passengers 90 Meters straight down. A bit easier on the nerves is the Ferris wheel, which also treats passengers to a panoramic view of Sweden's second-largest city. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg (sbc)



cw/rc (AFP, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.