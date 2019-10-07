Two IS 'Beatles' moved out of Syria and into US custody

The US moved two captured British "Islamic State" (IS) fighters — known for their role in the filmed beheadings of Western hostages — out of Syria to Iraq on Wednesday, US officials report.

The two men were part of a group of four IS fighters who became known internationally as "the Beatles”, a nickname coined by their surviving prisoners because of their British nationality.

The group beheaded British, American, and Japanese journalists and aid workers as well as a group of Syrian soldiers on camera in 2014 and 2015. The filmed executions circulated the globe as propaganda for IS.

The prisoners were moved ahead of Turkey's planned military offensive in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. The two fighters, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, were previously in the custody of their captors, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF is a target of the Turkish offensive.

A chance for escape

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US had taken custody of some IS prisoners so they did not escape during the invasion.

"We are taking some of the most dangerous Islamic State fighters out," he said in a statement at the White House.

Thousands of IS fighters are being held in detention centers run by the Kurds in Syria. There are fears that the prisoners could escape, should the Turkish military action force Kurdish soldiers from their posts.

The US and the SDF have worked together in the fight against IS in the region. Trump has been called a "traitor” for pulling US troops out earlier this week, clearing the way for Turkish troops.

Turkey views the Kurdish army as a terrorist organization. It aims to claim the territory in Syria and use it to resettle the Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? War with no end Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The dictator Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The northern watchman Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. In September, Turkey launched its third military offensive in three years targeting Kurdish militias.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The eastern guardian The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The western allies A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The rebels The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The resistance Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The new jihadists "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The old jihadists IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict? The Persian shadow Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson



