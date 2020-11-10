 Two German works nominated for European Film Awards 2020 | Film | DW | 10.11.2020

Film

Two German works nominated for European Film Awards 2020

Christian Petzold's "Undine" and the film adaptation of "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani are among the six titles nominated for best feature film.

Film still Undine (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

Christian Petzold's 'Undine' is nominated as best film, and Paula Beer as best actress

The European Film Academy (EFA) has revealed its nominations for the European Film Awards 2020 on Tuesday, and two German feature films are among the nominees in the top category. 

With Berlin Alexanderplatz, director Burhan Qurbani updates Alfred Döblin's famous novel from 1929 by setting the story in present-day Germany and portraying the lead protagonist as an undocumented immigrant from West Africa.

  • A scene from Berlin Alexanderplatz: A man holding a mask (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Belated theatrical release

    Burhan Qurbani's "Berlin Alexanderplatz" had its world premiere at the Berlinale in February. The latest film adaptation of the Alfred Döblin novel by German-Afghan filmmaker Burhan Qurbani was to be released in the cinemas soon after, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • two men sit on a bench in a park, one of them, dark-skinned, overlooking a baby buggy (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    The story of Francis

    Born in 1980 in Germany to Afghan parents who were refugees, Qurbani has already directed two films, including "Wir sind jung. Wir sind stark" (We Are Young. We Are Strong), a powerful story of young neo-Nazis in the former East Germany. Social politics are central to his latest film that recasts the "Story of Franz Biberkop" as the story of Francis (Welket Bungué) from Guinea-Bissau.

  • Alfred Döblin (picture alliance/akg-images)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Modernist master

    "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Alfred Döblin (pictured) is a great early modernist novel. Sometimes compared to James Joyce's "Ulysses," it gave a daring depiction of diverse urban milieus in a new kind of montage form. Grounded in the working class districts and criminal underworlds of inner Berlin, this first modern city novel was also a portent of the Weimar Republic's tragic end.

  • Book cover of Berlin Alexanderplatz by Alfred Döblin Schwarz

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Weimar-era classic

    Döblin's masterwork was long novel with a complex structure, but a huge success nonetheless. Selling well, it was translated into countless languages and adapted for the stage and the screen. Döblin, who was Jewish, fled from the Nazis in 1933, and his books were long banned in Germany. In 1936 he became a French citizen.

  • Filmstill Berlin - Alexanderplatz 1931: Heinrich George in the role of Franz Biberkopf (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    First film adaptation

    In 1931, only two years after the novel was published in Germany, came the first film adaptation release. Director Phil Jutzi created a grandiose character study with Heinrich George shining in the role of Franz Biberkopf. But some critics felt that the film lacked socio-critical sharpness and political relevance.

  • Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Günter Lamprecht and Hanna Schygulla (picture alliance/ KEYSTONE)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Fassbinder's epic 1980 adaptation

    Half a century later, one of the leaders of the New German Cinema renaissance, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, was at his peak when he decided to adapt "Berlin Alexanderplatz," a book he is said to have read numerous times. Together with lead actors Günter Lamprecht and Hanna Schygulla, he replicated the sprawling dimensions of Döblin's novel, creating a 15-hour epic that premiered in Venice.

  • Film scene from Berlin Alexanderplatz: three men and a woman sit at a table, drinking beer (picture-alliance/KPA)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    Global TV audience

    Fassbinder's version of the novel was controversial at the time. After its premiere at the Venice Lido, it had several cinema releases but only attracted a mass audience when screened on TV as a 14-part miniseries, including in the US where it developed a cult following. Many years later, the film was restored, released on DVD and recognized as a cinematic total work of art.

  • Actor Welket Bungu, director Burhan Qurbani, actress Jella Haase, actor Albrecht Schuch at the photcall for the film BERLIN ALEXANDERPLATZ on the occasion of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (Imago Images/snapshot/F. Boillot)

    'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated

    A brave choice

    As the "Hollwood Reporter" stated regarding Burhan Qurbani's 2020 remake: "It's a brave young director who has the gumption to revisit Alfred Doblin’s 1929 Weimar Republic classic." From left to right, Portugese-Guinean actor Welket Bungué, the director, and actors Jella Haase and Albrecht Schuch pose shortly before the premiere in Berlin. The reviews were mostly positive.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


Veteran arthouse filmmaker Christian Petzold's Undine is inspired by the ancient mythical water creature. The love story stars Paula Beer as a historian specialized in Berlin's urban development. Beer is also nominated in the best actress category for the role.

Both films premiered at the Berlinale in February and were submitted as Germany's entry for best foreign film at the Oscars — but another work was selected for the Academy Awards' consideration, the Antifa drama And Tomorrow the Entire World.  

The other nominated features for Best European Film 2020 are Another Round by Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, Corpus Christi by Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, Martin Eden by Italy's Pietro Marcello, and The Painted Bird by the Czech Vaclav Marhoul. 

The German filmmakers didn't get a nod in the best director category; Vinterberg, Marcello and Komasa were nominated alongside Agnieszka Holland, Francois Ozon and Maria Sodahl.

A difficult period for European cinema

This year, the number of nominations in the categories best feature film and best documentary was increased from five to six, "in order to widen the platform to more European films in what is such a difficult time for European cinema and artists," said Mike Downey, chairman of the EFA board. 

The awards gala usually takes place every second year in Berlin and every other year in another European city, but due to the pandemic, it will be replaced this year by a virtual ceremony on December 12.

The film academy has been presenting the European Film Awards since 1988. Recent winners include The Favourite, Cold War, The Square and Toni Erdmann.

