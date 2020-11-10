Two German works nominated for European Film Awards 2020

The European Film Academy (EFA) has revealed its nominations for the European Film Awards 2020 on Tuesday, and two German feature films are among the nominees in the top category.

With Berlin Alexanderplatz, director Burhan Qurbani updates Alfred Döblin's famous novel from 1929 by setting the story in present-day Germany and portraying the lead protagonist as an undocumented immigrant from West Africa.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated Belated theatrical release Burhan Qurbani's "Berlin Alexanderplatz" had its world premiere at the Berlinale in February. The latest film adaptation of the Alfred Döblin novel by German-Afghan filmmaker Burhan Qurbani was to be released in the cinemas soon after, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated The story of Francis Born in 1980 in Germany to Afghan parents who were refugees, Qurbani has already directed two films, including "Wir sind jung. Wir sind stark" (We Are Young. We Are Strong), a powerful story of young neo-Nazis in the former East Germany. Social politics are central to his latest film that recasts the "Story of Franz Biberkop" as the story of Francis (Welket Bungué) from Guinea-Bissau.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated Modernist master "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Alfred Döblin (pictured) is a great early modernist novel. Sometimes compared to James Joyce's "Ulysses," it gave a daring depiction of diverse urban milieus in a new kind of montage form. Grounded in the working class districts and criminal underworlds of inner Berlin, this first modern city novel was also a portent of the Weimar Republic's tragic end.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated Weimar-era classic Döblin's masterwork was long novel with a complex structure, but a huge success nonetheless. Selling well, it was translated into countless languages and adapted for the stage and the screen. Döblin, who was Jewish, fled from the Nazis in 1933, and his books were long banned in Germany. In 1936 he became a French citizen.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated First film adaptation In 1931, only two years after the novel was published in Germany, came the first film adaptation release. Director Phil Jutzi created a grandiose character study with Heinrich George shining in the role of Franz Biberkopf. But some critics felt that the film lacked socio-critical sharpness and political relevance.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated Fassbinder's epic 1980 adaptation Half a century later, one of the leaders of the New German Cinema renaissance, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, was at his peak when he decided to adapt "Berlin Alexanderplatz," a book he is said to have read numerous times. Together with lead actors Günter Lamprecht and Hanna Schygulla, he replicated the sprawling dimensions of Döblin's novel, creating a 15-hour epic that premiered in Venice.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated Global TV audience Fassbinder's version of the novel was controversial at the time. After its premiere at the Venice Lido, it had several cinema releases but only attracted a mass audience when screened on TV as a 14-part miniseries, including in the US where it developed a cult following. Many years later, the film was restored, released on DVD and recognized as a cinematic total work of art.

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': German literary classic updated A brave choice As the "Hollwood Reporter" stated regarding Burhan Qurbani's 2020 remake: "It's a brave young director who has the gumption to revisit Alfred Doblin’s 1929 Weimar Republic classic." From left to right, Portugese-Guinean actor Welket Bungué, the director, and actors Jella Haase and Albrecht Schuch pose shortly before the premiere in Berlin. The reviews were mostly positive. Author: Jochen Kürten



Veteran arthouse filmmaker Christian Petzold's Undine is inspired by the ancient mythical water creature. The love story stars Paula Beer as a historian specialized in Berlin's urban development. Beer is also nominated in the best actress category for the role.

Both films premiered at the Berlinale in February and were submitted as Germany's entry for best foreign film at the Oscars — but another work was selected for the Academy Awards' consideration, the Antifa drama And Tomorrow the Entire World.

The other nominated features for Best European Film 2020 are Another Round by Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, Corpus Christi by Polish filmmaker Jan Komasa, Martin Eden by Italy's Pietro Marcello, and The Painted Bird by the Czech Vaclav Marhoul.

The German filmmakers didn't get a nod in the best director category; Vinterberg, Marcello and Komasa were nominated alongside Agnieszka Holland, Francois Ozon and Maria Sodahl.

A difficult period for European cinema

This year, the number of nominations in the categories best feature film and best documentary was increased from five to six, "in order to widen the platform to more European films in what is such a difficult time for European cinema and artists," said Mike Downey, chairman of the EFA board.

The awards gala usually takes place every second year in Berlin and every other year in another European city, but due to the pandemic, it will be replaced this year by a virtual ceremony on December 12.

The film academy has been presenting the European Film Awards since 1988. Recent winners include The Favourite, Cold War, The Square and Toni Erdmann.