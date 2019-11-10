 Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong | News | DW | 15.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong

Two Germans have been detained during a police operation against protesters in Tuen Mun, a part of Hong Kong. They are receiving consular assistance.

Hong Kong protesters in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, archive image from 17.08.2019.

Two German citizens have been detained in Hong Kong amid protests and are receiving consular support, a source at the German foreign ministry said Friday.

"Our consulate in Hong Kong is providing assistance to two German nationals and is in contact with their lawyer as well as the authorities there," the foreign ministry source said.

Hong Kong police said they had detained two foreign men during what police there call a "dispersal operation" against a group of demonstrators gathered in Tuen Mun, Reuters reported.

Read moreOpinion: Merkel must step up her China strategy 

Local police said one of the foreign citizens was a 22-year-old who was arrested for illegal assembly and for breaching the ban on face masks, and the other a 23-year-old who was also arrested for illegal gathering, according to Reuters.

German Newspaper Bild reported that the two individuals were exchange students at the Lingnan University in Hong Kong.

Read more'Too late' for Hong Kong government to gain citizens' trust

Dutch students urged to return to the Netherlands

Leading Dutch universities including Utrecht, Amsterdam, Leiden, Delft, and Rotterdam advised their students on Friday to urgently leave Hong Kong for security reasons, following the increase in violent unrest across the city. 

Rotterdam's Erasmus Institute, for instance, advised students "to return to the Netherlands as soon as possible due to the current situation in Hong Kong." A total of 74 Erasmus students were in Hong Kong at the start of the semester, making up around a quarter of Dutch students there, although the university noted that some had already returned.

"The situation is worrying, it has degenerated and is unpredictable... Students no longer feel safe and their families are worried,"  University of Amsterdam spokeswoman Annelies van Dijk told AFP, adding that the university was prepared to pay for flights home for its 40 students in Hong Kong.

More than 280 Dutch students are currently enrolled in Hong Kong education establishments, according to the Dutch public broadcaster NOS. Several Dutch universities are actively seeking to repatriate students who are Dutch nationals.

Watch video 02:22

Hong Kongers in Berlin recount their protest experiences

DW recommends

Hong Kong: Protesters leave university campus and barricade highway

Protesters who had taken over major university campuses in Hong Kong have mostly left. Police also announced that they will be treating the death of a man hit by a brick thrown by protesters late on Thursday as murder. (15.11.2019)  

'Too late' for Hong Kong government to gain citizens' trust

Tensions in Hong Kong soared after the death of a student activist and the police's use of live rounds. DW talks to professor Ma Ngok from Hong Kong's Chinese University about the impact in the Chinese-ruled territory. (11.11.2019)  

Opinion: Merkel must step up her China strategy

On her latest visit to China, Angela Merkel managed to sign 11 deals and also brought up the Hong Kong crisis. But she failed to take a genuinely courageous and determined stance on China, says Maximiliane Koschyk. (08.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kongers in Berlin recount their protest experiences  

Related content

Demonstration gegen die Regierung in Hongkong

Hong Kong protests continue amid rage at activist death 10.11.2019

Anti-government sentiment has been compounded by anger at a student activist's death and the arrests of several pro-democracy lawmakers. Protesters have accused police of provoking violence.

Joshua Wong

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong rearrested for 'bail breach' 08.09.2019

The pro-democracy activist has been detained for "breaching bail conditions," a week after authorities released him. Police have again fired tear gas at protesters, including some calling on the US president for help.

Kamerun Bazar Archivbild 16.03.2009

German risks life in Cameroon jail over anti-government protest videos 07.09.2019

A Cameroonian-born German citizen Wilfried S. was detained in Yaounde in February over anti-government protest videos on his camera. His trial for allegedly trying to destablilize Cameroon is pending.

Advertisement