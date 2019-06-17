Two Eurofighters collide over northern Germany

Two Eurofighter military jets crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Monday, Germany's air force said.

The air force said both pilots have survived, ejecting before the crash occured.

According to local radio station Ostseewelle, the aircraft collided shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time (12:00 UTC) near Lake Mueritz, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Berlin.

More to come...

aw, dv/rc (AFP, dpa)