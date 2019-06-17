Two Eurofighters collide over northern Germany

Two German military jets have crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. They were flying a mission out of a major training center for the German air force.
Two Eurofighter military jets crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Monday, Germany's air force said.
Both pilots ejected and one of the pilots was found alive in a tree canopy. The Luftwaffe said the pilots were part of a trio of Eurofighters flying a mission out of Laage, near Rostock.
They were part of the Tactical Air Force Wing 73, known as "Steinhoff," a fighter wing that specializes in general air defence and is the chief training center for pilots of the Eurofighter Typhoon in Germany.
Read more: Only 4 of Germany's 128 Eurofighter jets combat ready — report
The aircraft collided shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time (12:00 UTC) near Lake Mueritz, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Berlin.
Witnesses shared video footage of two smoking areas, reportedly about 10 kilometers apart. At least part of the wreckage fell on the area of Malchow, with police warning people not to approach.
The state interior minister was due to fly in to the area to manage the situation.
aw, dv/rc (AFP, dpa)
DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality journalism. Sign up here.
Estonia's military is looking for a potentially armed missile after a Spanish fighter jet accidentally fired it during an exercise. Though the missile should self destruct in such cases, it may have landed on the ground. (08.08.2018)
A military document criticizing the general state of Germany's fighter jets has surfaced. Germany's defense minister meanwhile insists the country is ready to join the fight against the self-styled "Islamic State" (IS). (02.12.2015)
The report is the latest to cast doubt on Germany's military capabilities and readiness. It raises questions of whether Germany is really meeting its NATO commitments. (02.05.2018)