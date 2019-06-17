Two Eurofighters collide over northern Germany

Two Eurofighter military jets crashed in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Monday, Germany's air force said.

Both pilots ejected and one of the pilots was found alive in a tree canopy. The Luftwaffe said the pilots were part of a trio of Eurofighters flying a mission out of Laage, near Rostock.

They were part of the Tactical Air Force Wing 73, known as "Steinhoff," a fighter wing that specializes in general air defence and is the chief training center for pilots of the Eurofighter Typhoon in Germany.

Read more: Only 4 of Germany's 128 Eurofighter jets combat ready — report

The aircraft collided shortly before 2:00 p.m. local time (12:00 UTC) near Lake Mueritz, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Berlin.

Witnesses shared video footage of two smoking areas, reportedly about 10 kilometers apart. At least part of the wreckage fell on the area of Malchow, with police warning people not to approach.

The state interior minister was due to fly in to the area to manage the situation.

aw, dv/rc (AFP, dpa)

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Manufacturing fault The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, the 16-meter-long plane's flight hours have been cut from 3,000 to 1,500. The Defense Ministry says the manufacturing error has no consequences for the Eurofighter's deployment.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Very advanced … in years Tornado fighters have been flying for 40 years. Currently, only 38 of Germany's 89 fighters are operational. The Transall C-160 planes suffer from a similar fate: only 25 of the existing 57 transport planes, developed in the 1960s, are combat ready. The Transall's successor Airbus A400M has been delayed for years.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Defective helicopters The Bundeswehr's fleet of helicopters is also hard-hit. Only ten of the 31 modern Tiger combat helicopters are operational, and only four of 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters are airworthy. The NH90 and CH53 transport copters have similar deficiency rates.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Not making any tracks Only 70 of the 189 Boxer transport tanks are currently available for training or operation purposes. In case of an emergency, the Bundeswehr could deploy about half of the 406 Marder armored personnel carriers. The track vehicle was launched in 1971.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Glitches at sea In December 2001, the Bundeswehr decided to purchase five K130 corvettes, scheduled to be operational in 2007. Faulty gear drives, air conditioning and software were to blame for a lengthy delay. Even after the warships were launched, only two were immediately operational.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Consequences for von der Leyen? The defense equipment issue is the first major crisis Ursula von der Leyen faces since taking over the defense portfolio at the end of 2013. Her predecessors are to blame, however, for cutting costs for spare parts. Von der Leyen refers to a "phase of drastic change" in the airplane sector and "shortages" due to repairs. Author: Sven Pöhle / db



