 Two brothers, one exhibition: 'Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt' at the German Historical Museum

Culture

Two brothers, one exhibition: 'Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt' at the German Historical Museum

Alexander and Wilhelm von Humboldt are viewed as cosmopolitans and adventurers. But rather than painting a heroic picture, the first major show on the brothers in Germany depicts them in their historical context.

  • A drawing of the Andes from the exhibition Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt im DHM. (BnF)

    Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum

    Expedition to South America

    Alexander von Humboldt was the first to depict the regions he visited in 3D — or to have them depicted this way. They include the Andes as seen in this picture by Aimé Bonpland. This method revealed different layers of earth and vegetation zones. During his expedition to the Andes, Humboldt climbed the summit of the Chimborazo volcano and described the experience of altitude sickness.

  • A drawing of a llama by Alexander von Humboldt (bpk /Kupferstichkabinett, SMB / Jörg P. Anders)

    Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum

    Humboldt: Renaissance man

    On his journey through today's Venezuela, Peru, Mexico and Ecuador, Humboldt opted not to take a draftsman long. Instead, he sketched his impressions himself — presumably also this llama in an illustration from 1802. Using line drawings, he proceeded quickly and precisely. During his trip to the New World, he completed around 450 illustrations of plants, animals and landscapes.

  • An Aztec calender stone in the exhibition Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum (National Museums Scotland)

    Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum

    An interest in astrology

    The original 13-foot-high sun stone that Alexander von Humboldt encountered in Mexico City depicts the sun god Tonatiuh with tongue extended. Humboldt identified it as an Aztec calendar stone. For him, this was the occasion to delve into old calendar and zodiac systems in America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

  • Drawing of a map of Cuba by Pierre Lapie. (DHM/ S. Ahlers)

    Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum

    Criticial of slavery

    Alexander von Humboldt spent five months of research in Cuba, which by then had been in Spanish hands for 250 years. "Without a doubt, slavery is the greatest of all evils," he wrote. Cuba today still fondly recalls the researcher from Germany. Numerous monuments, streets and a national park in Cuba are named after the German scientist.

  • Photo of a Ramsden sextant protractor in a case at the exhibition Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt (Région Grand Est - Inventaire général/Claude Menninger)

    Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum

    State-of-the-art equipment

    In his notes, Alexander von Humboldt listed 75 instruments he used on his expedition to the Americas. They include instruments for determining position and time, for navigation or for analyzing the air. This protractor was developed by an instrument maker named Jesse Ramsden. Humboldt's tools were among the most modern measuring instruments of the time.

  • wood desk that belonged to Alexander von Humboldt ( Sylvain Pelly/ Observatoire de Paris)

    Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum

    Longtime companion

    Alexander von Humboldt wrote and drew at this desk for 30 years. Made of birch, it has two large drawers and a removable drawing board. This is where he penned the second part of the legendary Kosmos lecture series and many other texts. Humboldt purchased the desk immediately after his move from Paris to Berlin, where he died on May 6, 1859.

  • Painting of the Pyrenees by Alexandre Louis Robert Millin du Perreux (Reproduktion/Galerie/Bassenge)

    Wilhelm und Alexander von Humboldt at the German History Museum

    Travel bug

    Alexander is considered to be the Humboldt brother who was more eager to travel, but Wilhelm also regularly visited faraway lands. In 1799 he traveled to the Pyrenees as part of a group that took a scientific interest in the mountains. The above oil painting is by Alexandre Louis Robert Millin du Perreux (1802), whom Wilhelm met on the trip.


The name Humboldt is synonymous worldwide with education and science. Alexander von Humboldt, born in 1769, collected and documented everything he got his hands on — from plants and rocks to animals and human bones. Wilhelm von Humboldt, two years older, was long regarded as the less eager to travel brother and is often seen only in the light of his educational achievements. Together, their lives and work have inspired countless publications.

But what has been handed down "often has more to do with myth than with historical reality," notes the German Historical Museum. That is why the major show devoted to the brothers, "Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt" at the museum in Berlin depicts them primarily as the product of their time and environment — Europe around 1800.

'Getting a feel for life around 1800'

Curators Benedicte Savoy and David Blankenstein gathered 350 pieces from 70 institutions for the exhibition, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, journals and letters as well as research and collection objects. Lenders include the Vatican Museums, the Louvre and Windsor Castle. All of Berlin's museums have contributed to the show, "but that is not always a matter of course," Savoy stressed.

She explained that little is known about the first three decades of the von Humboldt Brothers' lives. Savoy and Blankenstein researched intensively, unearthing items that showed, for instance, that for his anthropological studies, Wilhelm had indeed traveled more extensively than presumed: 9,000 kilometers (5,600 miles) through France and the Basque Country to the southern coast of Spain. They discovered a painting in a small museum in the Basque Country (see picture gallery), in which presumably Wilhelm and his family are immortalized during their long journey.

elaborate and awkward looking saddle arrangement (DW/B. Baumann)

The Baskan riding saddle, the cacolet, suggests the hardships Wilhelm von Humboldt must have faced on his trip

His riding saddle, typical of that time, can also be seen in the show, giving an impression of how arduous Humboldt's excursion must have been. "Visitors should get a feeling for what life was like around 1800," said Savoy.

Research at the core

The exhibition at the German Historical Museum begins with an examination of the brothers' childhood. Wilhelm (1767-1835) and Alexander (1769-1859) grew up in Tegel Palace on the outskirts of Berlin and enjoyed a comprehensive education in the spirit of the Enlightenment — in line with the thinking of philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau that children's thirst for knowledge and research should be fostered. Theological dogmas and Protestant morality had no place in their education.

The exhibition then shifts to a reflection of Berlin society around 1800, a time when personal matters, freedom and self-determination were being renegotiated. Wilhelm von Humboldt, for instance, practiced an open marriage with his wife Caroline — the mother of their eight children — for over four decades.

It is the scientific research of the Humboldt Brothers, however, that constitutes the largest part of the show — with Alexander's American Travel Journals taking center stage. Also on display are a number of instruments he used on his expedition through the Americas from 1799 to 1804 and objects from his collections.

Sensitivity to questionable research practices

Curators Savoy and Blankenstein stressed that the current debate about colonial artifacts and their presentation in museums played a role in the conception of the show. They decided, for instance, not to show the skull Alexander seized while looting a tomb of the indigenous Atures tribe. "It's the head of a dead man we did not want to exhibit," explained Savoy.

Open book with stems and leaves pressed onto the pages (DW/B. Baumann)

To protect plants from decaying during his journey, Alexander von Humboldt coated them with ink and pressed them onto paper

The subject is not overlooked in the exhibition, however: an exchange of letters between Alexander and the natural scientist Johann Friedrich Blumenbach proves that even then, the plundering of a grave did not seem right — but was still pursued. "You poor people, even in your graves your peace is disturbed," Alexander commented on the theft.

The exhibition conveys that the Humboldt Brothers benefitted from the expansion of the European sphere of influence and that without colonialism, most of the material would probably not have reached Europe.

The show "Wilhelm and Alexander von Humboldt" runs from November 21, 2019 until April 19, 2020 at the German Historical Museum in Berlin and is accompanied by a comprehensive program of tours, lectures, discussions and films.

 

