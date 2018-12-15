 Two backpackers killed in Morocco, suspect arrested | News | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Two backpackers killed in Morocco, suspect arrested

The women were found with their necks slashed near a popular hiking destination. The murders cast a dark shadow over Morocco's vital tourism industry.

This photo, provided by the Moroccan news website Marrakechalaan.com, shows the police at the scene of the crime where the bodies of two Scandinavian women were found.

A suspect has been arrested over the murder of two Scandinavian women in the High Atlas Mountains, Morocco's interior ministry said Tuesday.

The man was arrested in Marrakesh after the hikers were found a day earlier with their necks slashed near the tourist village of Imlil, the starting point for trekking and climbing Mount Toubkal.

Read more: Morocco: Teen rape survivor calls for 'justice to be done' 

Other suspects were being sought in the murder 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark and 28-year-old Maren Ueland of Norway.

The young women were students at the University of South-Eastern Norway and had gone on a one month trip to Morocco.

Security has reportedly been increased around Imlil and hiking suspended following the discovery of the bodies.

Tourism in Morocco is an important part of the economy and the kingdom's second-largest employer, after agriculture. The industry accounts for about 10 percent of national economy and is the main source of foreign currency.

cw/aw (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Our beautiful planet: Morocco's climbing goats

Is this tree really full of goats? It may look like it's been edited, but this scene is quite common in southern Morocco. But left unchecked, overgrazing on these precious argan trees is bad news for the ecosystem. (16.11.2018)  

Germany deports convicted 9/11 accomplice Motassadeq to Morocco

The 9/11 attacks were led by a group of young men who met in Hamburg. Only one of them has ever been convicted: Mounir el-Motassadeq. He's now being sent to Morocco. DW traces his story. (15.10.2018)  

Preparing Morocco's agricultural businesses for the elements

When the weather is erratic, businesses and people in the agricultural sector take the hit. How can risks to their livelihoods be minimized? (26.06.2018)  

German Cabinet declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria 'safe'

Germany's Cabinet wants to add three Maghreb states and Georgia to a list of "safe countries of origin." But will the change pass Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, where it failed last year? (18.07.2018)  

Morocco: Teen rape survivor calls for 'justice to be done'

Thousands have signed a petition to Morocco's king in support of a rape survivor. Despite a new law to tackle violence against women, rights groups say few survivors "will be able to get protection from their abusers." (27.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Bratislava Gedenkmarsch nach Mord an Journalisten

Slovak police accused of collusion in mafia murders 14.12.2018

Slovaks have lost faith in their state apparatus, especially since the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak in February this year. A former detective now claims the Slovak police are entangled in mafia crimes.

Deutschland Leichenfund Fall Peggy

Suspect in Germany's baffling cold case partially withdraws confession 13.12.2018

Manuel S. is the second suspect to accuse Bavarian police of pressuring him into a confession. He had previously told police that he had helped conceal the body of the long-missing 9-year-old Peggy K.

Deutschland Absperrband der Polizei bei Rodacherbrunn Fall Peggy

Germany: Arrest over the murder of 9-year-old Peggy 11.12.2018

The arrest of a 41-year-old suspect brings police one step closer to solving one of Germany's most mysterious murders. Traces of physical evidence were found at the suspect's home.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 