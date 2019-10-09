Twitter to ban all political ads

The CEO of Twitter has announced that political advertising will be banished from the platform. It comes as Facebook faces criticism for its laid back attitude to political lies in advertising.
Twitter will ban all political advertising on its platform, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey announced on Wednesday.
In a series of posts, Dorsey said politicians should earn their audience rather than pay for it, and that the ability for politicians to pay for reach was problematic for democracy.
"This isn't about free expression. This is about paying for reach," Dorsey said. "And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today's democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It's worth stepping back in order to address."
The announcement came after social media rival Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced widespread scrutiny and criticism for its laissez-faire attitude towards politicians spreading false information on its platform.
