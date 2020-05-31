 Twitter suspends fake antifa account run by white supremacists | News | DW | 02.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Twitter suspends fake antifa account run by white supremacists

Twitter suspended the account, which was linked to a white nationalist group, for inciting violence. "Tonight's the night, Comrades," one tweet had said, before encouraging users to "take what's ours."

USA Minneapolis | Tod George Floyd nach Polizeigewalt | Ausschreitungen & Protest (Reuters/L. Jackson)

Twitter has suspended a fake "antifa" profile on its platform, which the tech giant says was linked to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa, for making posts inciting violence during ongoing protests in the United States, according to US reports.

The recently created account, @ANTIFA_US, issued tweets calling for violence and rioting. "Tonight's the night, Comrades," the account tweeted. "Tonight we say ‘F--- The City' and we move into residential areas… the white hoods… and we take what's ours ..." 

The post ended with #BlackLivesMatter and #F***America, and the profile's photo included the antifa logo.

A Twitter spokesperson  told NBC News that the fake account was suspended because it violated the company's platform manipulation and spam policy. Twitter told CNN that the company removed the account after the account "sent a Tweet inciting violence."

The spokesperson added that Twitter has taken action against fake accounts linked to the Identity Evropa group before. 

The antifa movement is an unofficial network of loosely affiliated radical left-wing protest groups who promote direct action and confrontation to fight the far-right and fascism. The group's name refers to a shortened version of "anti-fascist." 

Antifa protesters are largely decentralized, and primarily use social media to organize their actions. US President Donald Trump has recently targeted the group, blaming them for the destruction of property, looting and arson taking place at this week's protests, and calling the network a terrorist organization. 

"It's ANTIFA and the radical Left, don't lay the blame on others!," he tweeted on Saturday.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups in the US, has designated Identity Evropa a white nationalist group that focuses on "intellectualizing white supremacist ideology."

Twitter says that two hashtags, including #DCBlackout, and hundreds of accounts are responsible for spreading misinformation about a "cover-up" and "blackout" of protests in Washington, DC. The fake accounts had accused internet service providers of censoring news of protests as part of an effort to black out the demonstrators.

"We're taking action proactively on any coordinated attempts to disrupt the public conversation around this issue," the spokesperson told NBC.

  • A protester faces police when Black Lives Matter protesters clash with NYPD officers

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'I can't breathe'

    Tense protests over decades of police brutality against black people have quickly spread from Minneapolis to cities across the US. The protests began in the Midwestern city earlier this week, after a police officer handcuffed and pressed a knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, until he stopped breathing and died.

  • mural of George Floyd painted by the artist eme_freethinker on a wall at Mauerpark in Berlin

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    A 'gentle giant'

    Floyd grew up in Houston, Texas, and moved to Minneapolis in 2014 for work. Before his death, he was looking for work after having been laid off from his job as a security guard at a Latin bistro due to Minnesota's stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions. Standing 6 feet, 6 inches (1.98 meters) tall, his friends described him as a "gentle giant."

  • A man pleads with officers as crowds protesting the killing of G. Floyd clash with police in the blocks just north of the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    From peaceful to violent

    Protests were mostly peaceful on Saturday, though some became violent as the night wore on. In Washington, D.C., the National Guard was deployed outside the White House. At least one person died in shootings in downtown Indianapolis; police said no officers were involved. Officers were injured in Philadelphia, while in New York two NYPD vehicles lurched into a crowd, knocking people to the ground.

  • A man carries a large chain out of the jewelry store Realm of the Goddess on Melrose Avenue after the front window was smashed in

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Shops destroyed, looted

    In Los Angeles, protesters faced off with officers with shouts of "Black Lives Matter!" as police confronted crowds with batons and rubber bullets. In some cities including LA, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Minneapolis, protests have turned into riots, with people looting and destroying local shops and businesses.

  • A man plays guitar next to a graffiti sign with When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    'When the looting starts…'

    President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell the protests, saying his "administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold." Trump's response has inflamed tensions across the country. He blamed the rioting on alleged far-left groups, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters he had heard multiple unconfirmed reports of white supremacists stoking the violence.

  • Demonstrators protest the killing of George Floyd outside of the city's 5th police precinct

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Media in the crosshairs

    Many journalists covering the protests have found themselves targeted by law enforcement. On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested while covering the story in Minneapolis, and several reporters have been hit with projectiles or detained while on air. DW's Stefan Simons was fired at by police twice as he reported on the unrest over the weekend.

  • Anti-racism protests at US Embassy in Berlin / Tod von George Floyd (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Going global

    North of the US border, in Canada, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Vancouver and Toronto. In Berlin, American expats and other demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy. In London, protesters kneeled in Trafalgar Square before marching past the Houses of Parliament and stopping at the British capital's US Embassy.

  • Protesters hold their hands up in front of law enforcement personnel as demonstrators rally at the White House

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    At Trump's front door

    Protests raged in the US capital, Washington, after the district began its 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Sunday. More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, with some lighting fires outside the president's residence. The New York Times reported that Secret Service had brought Trump into a bunker as a safety precaution.

  • law enforcement officer takes position as a building burns

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Curfews in major US cities

    Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Detroit, Washington D.C. and other US cities extended curfews as protests entered a sixth night. The state of Arizona in the west instituted a statewide, weeklong curfew after demonstrators clashed with police. Around 5,000 troops from the National Guard also have been deployed in 15 US states.

  • Trump holds a bible up outside a church by the White House (Reuters/T. Brenner)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Trump threatens to bring in US military

    In the face of renewed protests on Sunday, Trump threatened to deploy the military if states failed to "defend their residents." As he made his remarks, security authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to force protesters from nearby Lafayette Park. Trump then walked from his residence to a church in the park, where he held a bible aloft during a photo opportunity.

  • Protest Times Square in New York (Getty Images/AFP/T.A. Clary)

    In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities

    Peaceful demonstrations

    Many protests in the US have remained peaceful, with groups of demonstrators standing together against police brutality. In Manhattan's Times Square, protesters lay on the ground with their hands behind their back, mimicking the position Floyd was in when he was killed. Though some protesters have resorted to violence, several US mayors and governors have praised protests.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

lc/stb

DW recommends

Trump threatens to deploy troops as police tear gas protesters

US President Donald Trump says unrest arising from the killing of George Floyd constitutes "acts of domestic terror." A medical examiner has said the manner of Floyd's death was "homicide." (02.06.2020)  

US attack on press freedom gains supporters

The violence, hate and mockery aimed at the media in the United States reflect how freedom of the press is being eroded. Donald Trump's anti-media strategy is also finding imitators in other Western democratic states. (02.06.2020)  

George Floyd death was homicide — official autopsy

Unarmed African-American George Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest whilst being restrained by police, an official report has found. The findings contradict an earlier ruling that he had died from existing health problems. (02.06.2020)  

Related content

USA | Proteste nach dem Tod von George Floyd in Minneapolis durch Polizeigewalt

George Floyd protests: Trump, officials blame extremist 'outsiders' for violence 31.05.2020

Both far-right and far-left groups have been blamed for violence at recent US anti-racism protests, with videos showing white people escalating tensions. Black protesters worry that they'll end up in the crossfire.

USA Atlanta | Tod George Floyd nach Polizeigewalt | Ausschreitungen & Protest

George Floyd killing: US cities deploy National Guard to quell riots 30.05.2020

Protests, some violent, have escalated across the United States with people angry at the killing in police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd. Authorities in Minneapolis have vowed a stronger police presence.

USA Präsident Trump vor der St John's Church in Washington

Trump threatens to deploy troops as police tear gas protesters 02.06.2020

US President Donald Trump says unrest arising from the killing of George Floyd constitutes "acts of domestic terror." A medical examiner has said the manner of Floyd's death was "homicide."

Advertisement