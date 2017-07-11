Twitter permanently bans Donald Trump over Capitol violence

Twitter has announced it is permanently suspending President Donald Trump's account following the Capitol violence.

Twitter said late on Friday night that it was banning Trump's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."



"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said in a statement.

The move comes hours after Trump gained access to his Twitter account after being temporarily suspended from the microblogging site on Thursday. The permanent ban keeps the president from using what was one of his most-common means of directly addressing the public and making policy as well as personal statements.

According to the Twitter statement, on Friday Trump tweeted:

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

This was followed by another tweet, where he announced that he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

The social media platform said the two Tweets must be read in the light of broader events in the US and the ways in which the president's statements can be "mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence."

Twitter said it is suspending the account, which had more than 88 million followers, over violation of its policy against the glorification of violence.

"After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.

The ban applies to Trump's @realDonaldTrump account. The official Twitter account for the president of the United States, @POTUS, continues to exist.

Trump also banned on Facebook

Trump was also "indefinitely" banned from Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram on Thursday, with the pressure building on social media platforms to ban the outgoing president.

The call follows Wednesday's US Capitol storming, which saw pro-Trump supporters disrupting a joint congressional session in Washington DC to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election win

Whether it were matters of diplomacy or scathing attacks on rivals, Trump has used social media as his bull-horn throughout his presidency.